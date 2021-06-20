Amethyst is among the most beautiful additions from the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

On top of being gorgeous, amethyst blocks introduce various game changing functions to Minecraft. Amethyst shards in particular, collected from amethyst clusters, can be used to craft spyglass, tinted glass, and blocks of amethyst.

Because these blocks are brand new, some Minecraft players may be wondering where to find amethyst on any given Minecraft world map. This article will provide a basic guide to obtaining amethyst shards from amethyst clusters.

Where to get Amethyst Shards in Minecraft

Look underground

Image via Minecraft

Amethyst shards can only be obtained by first locating an amethyst geode. These structures naturally generate underground in every Minecraft biome.

So far with the 1.17 update, it appears that amethyst geodes are not rare and can be fairly easy to find for the most part. Players should be searching anywhere between Y level 70 and bedrock for amethyst geodes.

While digging for an amethyst geode, keep in mind that they are always surrounded by smooth basalt blocks. If a player finds smooth basalt, that is a sign to keep mining as amethyst clusters are nearby.

Additionally, amethyst geodes have been found exposed in mineshafts, so they may be worth an exploration if found.

Amethyst clusters

Image via Minecraft

An amethyst geode features a few different kinds of amethyst blocks, so it is important that players know how each one works. Amethyst shards are specifically collected from amethyst clusters.

Amethyst clusters are fully grown versions of amethyst buds. Amethyst buds only grow on budding amethyst blocks, and not every budding amethyst will have an amethyst bud. Amethyst shards can only be obtained from fully grown amethyst clusters.

Mining

Image via Minecraft

Once an amethyst geode is located, mine fully grown amethyst clusters with at least an iron pickaxe to get four shards. Mined with anything else, amethyst clusters will drop only two shards.

Remember to ensure that the amethyst cluster is fully grown and not a still-growing amethyst bud or else it will not drop any shards. Players should use the fortune enchant on their pickaxe to obtain even more amethyst shards from amethyst clusters.

