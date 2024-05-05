Where does new music play in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update?

The Minecraft 1.21 update introduces several new features primarily aimed at enhancing both crafting and the underground world. The trial chambers stand out as the highlight of the update and the extensive effort put into perfecting them through multiple design iterations further emphasizes their significance. However, one often overlooked addition in the update is the introduction of new music tracks.

Background music plays a crucial role in setting the mood and atmosphere for players as they explore specific areas, particularly in a game like Minecraft. In this article, we provide a list of all the new background tracks and the biomes they play in within the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Biomes where the new music plays in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Jagged peaks mountain biome (Image via Mojang)

New background track releases are often underappreciated by the gaming community, although they contribute significantly to the overall experience. In the Minecraft 1.21 update, players get to hear nine new background tracks while exploring the towering mountains, dark caves, and flat grasslands.

Here is all the new background music in the Tricky Trials update and the biomes they play in:

featherfall: badlands, cherry groves, flower forest, and lush caves.

deeper: Deep dark and dripstone caves

eld_unknown: Dripstone caves, grove, jagged peaks, and stony peaks

endless: Dripstone caves, groves, jagged peaks, and stony peaks

pokopoko: Dripstone caves, groves, jagged peaks, and snow slopes

The tracks listed below are part of the update but will not play in specific Overworld biomes; they can be heard anywhere:

feather

komorebi

puzzlebox

watcher

yakusoku

All nine music tracks will play in the main menu as well. Most of the listed tracks are composed by Aaron Cherof and Lena Raine, with a couple created by Japanese composer Kumi Tanioka.

The addition of biome-specific tracks is an excellent way to immerse players while exploring different biomes. For example, music in mountainous areas creates a distinct feeling of adventure, while cave music sets a scary tone more fitting for the environment.

Music discs in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

New music discs in the game (Image via Mojang)

There's more to the musical side of the update than just the background music. The 1.21 Tricky Trials update also introduces three new discs titled "Creator," "Precipice," and "Creator (Music Box)." The "Creator" and "Creator (Music Box)" discs feature music composed by Lena Raine, while music from the "Precipice" disc is composed by Aaron Cherof.

Since the trial chambers are the highlight of the update, it only makes sense that they are the main source of all three new music discs. The "Precipice" music disc can only be obtained from standard vaults, the "Creator" disc can be found in ominous vaults, and the "Creator (Music Box)" can be obtained by breaking decorated pots generated in the trial chambers.