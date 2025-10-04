Where do pumpkins spawn in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a myriad of items that you can find while exploring the blocky world. There are also some threats you have to avoid, especially at night. One such item is pumpkin, and it has multiple uses; it's a great food source, especially when you need a good health boost. It can be worn and used to create some interesting mobs.

This article will explain where you can look for pumpkins and start a farm. There are multiple ways of obtaining this item in Minecraft, including trading with some mobs.

How to find pumpkins in Minecraft

Pumpkins can be found in different Minecraft biomes, and you can explore the world to look for them (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pumpkins spawn naturally in the Overworld as both wild pumpkins on terrain and as placed blocks inside certain structures. In the wild, pumpkins generate on grass blocks with air above them, most commonly in temperate biomes such as plains, taiga variants, and forest edges.

They can appear in other biomes too, including colder regions and even hilly terrain, but the key requirement is a patch of grass with enough light and space. Unlike crops, naturally generated pumpkins do not require farmland; they appear as full blocks on the surface, often in small patches.

Because pumpkin patches are relatively sparse compared to trees and common flora, you can easily spot these large orange blocks in the contrasting green fields, even when you are flying on a happy ghast or gliding with an elytra on.

Besides open fields, pumpkins can also be generated in Woodland mansions “stem farm” rooms as part of their interior decor. Pillager outposts sometimes include woolen tents where pumpkins are placed decoratively; you can get pumpkins more easily from pillager outposts than from mansions, but risking your inventory for pumpkins would be unwise.

Sometimes, shipwreck supply chests can contain pumpkin seeds in small quantities in some world versions. Besides surface patches, structure, and chest loot, you can also get some pumpkin seeds by trading with either villagers or wandering traders as well. So, these items also spawn near traders and villagers.

If you are looking for pumpkins during early Minecraft gameplay, the best place to look is usually near taiga and snowy taiga biomes. Once you locate even a single pumpkin, you can easily start a farm and increase the quantity in no time. Crafting one pumpkin into seeds gives you four pumpkin seeds.

Other important tips include climbing hills or using spyglasses to improve the line of sight across plains. If you have good gear, such as iron or even copper armor and weapons, stack up some food and explore pillager towers to find pumpkins. Of course, avoid dry areas such as deserts and savannahs.

Using shears on pumpkins in Minecraft will make them into jack o'lanterns (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since saddles can be crafted quite easily using leather and iron ingots, all you need is a tamed horse, and start exploring further regions. The game is all about exploration, and that’s why you might find locating these items a little challenging. But that’s the fun of it.

Once you have a good supply of it, many items can be crafted with it. The best thing is that you can combine sugar, egg, and a pumpkin to make pumpkin pie to replenish health. You can even use a carved pumpkin and a torch to craft a jack o’lantern and light up your base.

You can also wear it on your head, but note that this will limit your visibility. Other important uses include making iron, snow, and the recently-added copper golem.

