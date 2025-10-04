How to take items from copper golem in Minecraft

Copper golem is a brand-new mob in Minecraft that arrived with The Copper Age game drop. Its primary purpose is to sort items in different chests. The mob spawns with a copper chest, which it will open and check for items that you need to place. If there are items in the copper chest, the mob will pick them up and transfer them to a regular chest. They will repeat this process to sort different items into different chests.
While the golem is carrying items, you can also take the item away from it. Here is a short guide on how to do this in Minecraft The Copper Age.
Ways to take items from a copper golem in Minecraft
Java Edition
While a copper golem is carrying items in Minecraft Java Edition, it is quite easy to remove them from the mob's hands. You simply need to find and approach a golem carrying items, and interact with it using the "use" button on your keyboard, mouse, controller, or touchpad.
Once you interact with the golem, it will simply drop the items it was carrying and start roaming around randomly before heading back to the copper chest to find new items to carry.
Bedrock Edition
Taking away items from a copper golem in Bedrock Edition is a lot trickier than in Java Edition.
If you want to remove items from the copper golem's hands, your main hand, off-hand, and all the armor slots need to be empty. This means that you need to remove every single armor part, shield from off-hand, and have an empty hotbar slot to empty the main hand.
Only after these conditions are met will you be able to remove items from a copper golem.
As of now, Mojang has not addressed this particular feature and stated whether it is a bug or intentional. They could either change how items are dropped from the copper golem's hands if they deem it a bug. Otherwise, it could remain as it is in Bedrock Edition.
