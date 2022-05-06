Where is the secret in Minecraft Dungeons Highblock Halls?

In total, Minecraft Dungeons takes about 25 hours to beat everything in (estimated). It is not a particularly long game. In fact, compared to most modern games, it is a pretty short playthrough, which raises the question: How does a 25 hour game released about two years ago stay relevant? Well, there are several reasons for this.

One of the reasons is that it is replayable. The game is fun and worth going through a second or even third time. Another reason is that the developers are now following a season pattern and providing more things for players to do in the game. However, the biggest reason is that there are plenty of secrets in the game.

Players can collect runes to unlock a major secret level, but there are secrets in each individual level. In Highblock Halls, there is a secret called Underhalls. This article will explain how players can get it.

Accessing Underhalls in Minecraft Dungeons Highblock Halls

While the Underhalls is not considered an entire level, it is a significant area to explore in Highblock Halls. Most players haven't visited it because it is hidden and relatively unknown.

The entrance to Underhalls can be found at the end of the starting hallway of Highblock Halls. Minecraft Dungeons players need to go down until they come across two sets of stairs.

Highblock Halls (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

In the middle, there will be two shields located on the wall. The left shield will unlock a door, and players can go through it to collect the scroll and unlock Underhalls.

This secret location contains several different chests and dark hallways. There are also various cells and other ruined structures underneath Highblock Halls, which have been forgotten.

There are tons of traps and ambush regions in this area, which makes it fairly dangerous. It has a dark appearance that is similar to Creepy Crypt. The main difference is that the Underhalls were potentially intended as a place of torture or imprisonment for villagers before it was ultimately forgotten.

The following mobs can be found here:

Diamond Key Golem

Pig

Armored Pillager

Armored Vindicator

Armored Skeleton

Armored Zombie

Cave Spider

Creeper

Pillager

Royal Guard

Skeleton

Spider

Vindicator

Wraith

Zombie

Raid Captain

Ancient Terror

Additionally, these Minecraft Dungeons items can be found in the Underhalls:

Dark Armor

Soul Robe

Fireworks Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Love Medallion

Soul Lantern

Totem of Shielding

Mace

Great Hammer

Spear

Burst Crossbow

Exploding Crossbow

Power Bow

With the type of mobs and the quality of weapons, Underhalls is well-worth visiting, and players can do so without any difficulty.

Edited by Mayank Shete