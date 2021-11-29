Which Minecraft 1.18 announced features have been postponed?

The Minecraft 1.18 update is the latest update coming to Minecraft after Caves and Cliffs Part 1 in July. The upcoming Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is one of the most ambitious projects in the long history of Minecraft.

It changes and improves a plethora of features in the game, the largest of those changes being a total overhaul of the terrain generation system in Minecraft.

While Mojang’s initial decision was to release this update as a single entity, they were forced to eventually split the update into two parts. Minecraft 1.17 or Caves and Cliffs part 1 introduced new items and mobs in the game, including axolotls, goats, glow squids, and candles.

Every postponed feature in Minecraft 1.18 - Caves and Cliffs Part 2

Aside from the world generation being changed, players can expect to see a revamped ore generation and distribution system. The height at which each ore generates is now changed, with the potential length of ore chains being significantly increased

Additionally, the build height and depth for Minecraft's world have now been increased to 320 blocks and Y level -64 respectively.

1) Archaeology

Archaeology is the process of exploring and digging things out of the ground for historical knowledge. This is a feature that many players looked forward to when it was announced to be released with Minecraft 1.17. However, as of now, this feature has an unknown release date.

2) Bundles

Bundles are items that are used to store additional loot and resources from the player’s inventory. It is a means of making Minecraft more convenient, as it is common for players to have full inventory while exploring and plundering the world of Minecraft 1.18 for its may riches.

However, this feature is going to be left out of Minecraft 1.18.

3) Deep Dark, the Warden and Sculk sensors

The Deep Dark biome was one of the most anticipated Minecraft additions of all time. However, Mojang recently decided to leave it out of Minecraft 1.18, along with two other entities. The Deep Dark is home to one of the most dangerous and creepiest hostile mobs in the game, the Warden.

Additionally, Sculk sensors found in the Deep Dark are also going to be left out. However, they are confirmed to be added to the game in Minecraft 1.19 - The Wild update.

4) Goat horns

Goat horns are another item that will stay unreleased during Minecraft 1.18. While this item is fascinating, the developers have a greater plan surrounding it, and have taken it out of the running for this very reason. Its release is undecided.

Minecraft 1.18 focuses on changing and improving the Overworld, just as Minecraft 1.16 overhauled the Nether and added new biomes to it. This aspect makes this update the most significant Minecraft update in history.

