Which Minecraft mobs sleep in the game?

In Minecraft, players can create beds and sleep in them to skip nighttime. Apart from players, however, there are a few mobs that also sleep. The game has a day-night cycle, but not all mobs that sleep follow this particular cycle. Each and every one of the mobs has their unique conditions and behavior regarding dozing off.

Here are some of the mobs that sleep in Minecraft and their unique features and details when they do so.

Four Minecraft mobs that sleep in the game

Fox

Fox sleeps both during night and day (Image via Mojang Studios)

Foxes in Minecraft have a unique way of dozing off. During the day, they find a block with a light level of 14 or less to sleep. The block light itself does not matter to them, so they can even sleep on a light-emitting block if it is under a shade.

They instantly wake up and run away if they sense a player or a mob approaching them. Another unique feature is that foxes do not sleep if there is an armor stand near it.

Villager

Villagers sleep according to the day-night cycle (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villagers are human-like passive mobs that religiously sleep and wake up on time. They follow a proper routine of waking up at sunrise, doing their daily chores as professionals, socializing in the evening, and calling it a night during dusk. Similar to players, they sleep in beds that are in their village huts.

Players can disrupt villagers' sleep schedules by forcefully taking their beds, pushing them out of their beds, or even sounding the village bell. Another rather humorous detail is that all villagers sleep with their eyes open.

Cats

Cats will mostly sleep with their masters (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cats in Minecraft can also sleep. Since they are one of the most popular pet mobs that can be tamed, they have a unique feature of sleeping whenever their masters sleep. At night, when a player sleeps on their bed, a tamed cat jumps on the owner and sleeps on their chest, purring loudly.

After waking up, cats have a 70% chance of giving players a gift, which can be a rabbit's foot, rabbit hide, string, rotten flesh, feathers, etc.

Bat

Bats can sleep upside down (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, bats in Minecraft can also sleep in the game. Though they have their eyes open, they can hang themselves upside down from any ceiling and fold their wings, which is actually the sleeping position of bats in real life. These ambient mobs will remain in this position until they are disturbed by a player or an entity.