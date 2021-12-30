Which potions are the most useful in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a ton of different aspects and mechanics that range from exploration, mining, and crafting, to farming, combat, enchanting, and Redstone engineering. However, one aspect of Minecraft aside from all the aforementioned processes is somewhat less frequently used by the game’s player base. That aspect is Brewing.

Potion making, also known as alchemy or brewing in Minecraft, is a somewhat technical aspect of the game. It involves, as the title suggests, the making or “brewing” of three types of potions in the game which are potions, splash potions, and lingering potions. Each potion requires a water bottle and the crafting station required for brewing, called the brewing stand.

When potions are consumed by the player, they provide them with either positive, negative, or no status effects. Additionally, brewing requires some specific materials to be able to carry on effectively. The most common of these ingredients is usually nether wart, which can only be found in nether fortresses or the housing unit variant of bastion remnants.

Among the three types of potions, regular potions can be sipped and consumed, lingering potions can be thrown on the ground to create a small cloud of the respective potion effect, and splash potions can be splashed on the ground near the player to imbue them with the effect of the potion.

List of the most useful potions in Minecraft

1) Potion of strength

This potion increases a player’s melee damage by 1.5 hearts for 3 minutes at level 1. It increases the damage to 3 hearts at level 2, but only lasts for 1.5 minutes. For perspective, players can kill an Iron golem in 9 hits instead of the default 12 hits.

2) Potion of Healing

The potion of healing instantly restores 2 hearts of health each time the player uses it, with the potion of healing II restoring 4 hearts in the same manner. A prepared player will always want to keep a couple of these handy.

3) Potion of Night vision

This potion grants the ability for players to see well in the dark. It increases the world’s brightness to light level 15.

4) Potion of Regeneration

This potion restores 9 hearts of health over 45 seconds, with half a heart being restored every 2.5 seconds. The potion of regeneration II does the same but with an increased frequency of regenerating every 1.25 seconds.

5) Potion of Swiftness

This potion makes the player run 20% faster and increases the player’s FOV as well. The potion of swiftness 2 doubles the speed boost to 40% making it a really fun potion to try out when exploring.

6) Potion of Fire Resistance

Homissan @Homissan_Brand

I've always wanted to try it once. ( ˘ω˘ )

#minecraft Potion of fire resistance's force...I've always wanted to try it once. ( ˘ω˘ ) Potion of fire resistance's force...I've always wanted to try it once. ( ˘ω˘ ) #minecraft https://t.co/VrJlmtorSP

This potion provides immunity to fire damage, allowing the player to survive falling to lava. Players can even traverse the nether with ease while this potion is in effect.

7) Potion of Slow Falling

This potion slows down the motion of a player falling from any height, and negates fall damage. When exploring the massive new caves in the latest update, this potion comes in clutch.

8) Potion of Water Breathing

This potion allows a player to breathe underwater for 3 minutes. This can further be extended to 8 minutes using level 2 of the potion. This potion makes underwater exploration a breeze for Minecraft players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi