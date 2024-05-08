Who are the creators of all paintings in Minecraft?

Minecraft gives players a ton of different options to decorate their houses and other bases. From different colored carpets to potted plants, there are many options to choose from. But out of these, the one item that makes the biggest difference in how the interior looks is the painting in the game. With just two items, players can make different paintings and hang them on walls, completely changing the aesthetic of one's interiors.

Here’s something many people might want to know; where did the paintings in the game come from? All the paintings in Minecraft have been created by talented artists, keeping the overall blocky aesthetic of the game in mind. Let's look at the different creators of all the paintings in the game.

Minecraft paintings artists

New paintings in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are a total of 46 paintings in the game. If the number sounds too large, that’s because 20 of these are being currently added to the game and were released only a few days ago. For years, the game had only 26 paintings. Mojang Studios then decided to double the number.

Out of all the paintings, some are not created by any artist but are just scenes used from the game. One example is the pack.png painting. Excluding all these paintings, all the others are made by two artists; Kristoffer Zetterstrand and Mojang Studios’ in-house artist Sarah Boeving.

All the classic paintings in the game, such as the ‘Skull on Fire,’ ‘Pointer,’ and ‘Fighters’ are all made by Kristoffer Zetterstrand. He has been the game's original artist with all the paintings (except a few in-game images) made by him.

Kristoffer Zetterstrand is the artist of most of the paintings in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

But recently, Mojang Studios announced the addition of five new paintings by another artist, Sarah Boeving. These paintings are Humble, Baroque, Prairie Horse, and Meditative. The last painting ‘pack.png’ is a game image. They look a little different from the original paintings, showing the influence of different artists on the artwork.

To sweeten things, Mojang Studios added 15 more paintings made by Kristoffer Zetterstrand. So in total, there are 46 paintings in the game with the majority of them made by Kristoffer Zetterstrand and five by Sarah Boeving. These paintings will be added to the game in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update.