Best challenges to attempt in Minecraft

While Minecraft's standard game modes are certainly entertaining, sometimes players need a little more challenge. Fortunately, the community has come through over the years with countless interesting challenges that players can impose on themselves to make the game more difficult, but also more entertaining. Completing them can be one of the most rewarding aspects of the title.

Minecraft challenges come in many different forms and ask various things from players undertaking them, ensuring they can find a challenge that suits them best. With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best and most entertaining challenges to try out in Mojang's sandbox title.

Five of the best Minecraft challenges worth undertaking

1) 100 Days Challenge

100 Days may be one of the most popular Minecraft challenges available (Image via Mojang)

The 100 Days challenge has ballooned in popularity over the past several years, with several prominent players giving it a shot. This isn't surprising, as it's a straightforward challenge that can be approached in various ways. The 100 Days challenge tasks players with playing the game in Hardcore Mode, and they have 100 days to defeat the Ender Dragon and "complete" their survival run.

It's a difficult challenge even for established survivalists because of the time limit, but completing a 100 Days challenge can be deeply rewarding once players have beaten the Ender Dragon.

2) Skyblock

Skyblock may be one of the oldest and most varied Minecraft challenges (Image via Mojang)

Skyblock made its way to Minecraft several years ago and has since inspired countless variations and spin-offs of its original formula. While each iteration of Skyblock is different, the core premise sees players placed on a small island in the sky, forced to survive with limited resources where item/block use in a certain order is vital to continue surviving.

When it comes to customization, there are countless versions of Skyblock to enjoy to cater to a player's specific tastes — from the classic version to those that use mods heavily. In just about every instance, this challenge is incredibly fun and rewarding.

3) One Chunk Challenge

The One Chunk challenge is similar to Skyblock, but gives Minecraft fans more to work with (Image via Laff/YouTube)

Though it's somewhat similar to Skyblock, the Minecraft One Chunk challenge presents plenty of obstacles of its own. Through the use of mods, this challenge forces one to survive and complete their run to defeat the Ender Dragon on a single 16x16 in-game chunk.

Fortunately, players will have all they need in their lone chunk to have success, but they'll have to plan ahead.

4) Pacifist Run

Pacifist challenges force Minecraft players to survive without direct conflict (Image via Mojang)

For a truly difficult challenge, players may want to give the Pacifist run a go. Though the explicit rules of this challenge vary, it's mostly understood that they are not permitted to attack or kill mobs directly. That said, many iterations of this challenge allow players to indirectly use traps or the environment to defeat opponents, including utilizing beds to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Deprived of the most conventional forms of combat and incapable of crafting weapons at all, the Pacifist run is an exceedingly tough challenge that players continue to undertake to this day.

5) Nomad Challenge

The Nomad challenge ensures players are always on the move (Image via Mojang)

Though the Nomad challenge varies in rulesets depending on a player's preferences, it shares a few common tenets. Primarily, Minecraft enthusiasts are tasked with constantly roaming the game world and surviving without setting down roots in any location. Players can usually create or find shelters, but can only stay in them for one night, and the game is typically set to Hard Mode or above.

However, other Nomad challenges offer additional parameters including restricting how one can find shelter, what resources they can use, and what their ultimate goal is.