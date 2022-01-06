Who are the members of the Dream SMP server?

The Dream SMP server first caught the attention of Minecraft fanatics when it burst onto the scene back in mid-2020. The celebrated Minecraft survival multiplayer server has seen the likes of many streamers and content creators who have popularized the game.
Along with that, the server has also given rise to new stars as well, and the roster keeps on growing with new members joining all the time. So who are the new kids on the block? Let's find out more.
Dream SMP server added three new players in late 2021
2022 has just begun, and it seems like fans will have to wait a bit to see new players join the massive roster. However, around the end of 2021, the server added three new players who were quite excited at the prospect of joining some of the most popular streamers and content creators in the Minecraft scene.
The latest to join the server is none other than BoomerNA, who arrived on the server in late October following an invitation from Dream. While he has visited the server before, his first official day on the server as a full-time member was on October 29, 2021.
A week before BoomerNA's full-time entry into the server, Dream also invited two other streamers, Eryn and TinaKitten. While Eryn was the first one to arrive on October 22, TinaKitten didn't take long to make her first appearance, as she dropped in on October 23.
Other members of the Dream SMP server
While Dream and GeorgeNotFound originally started the SMP server with just four members on the first day, it has since grown a lot in terms of its roster with regular additions. Here are some of the names that fans might have seen pop up on their screen during their watchthrough of the server:
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Callahan
- Sapnap
- Awesamdude
- DropsByPonk
- BadBoyHalo
- TommyInnit
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- Punz
- Purpled
- Wilbur Soot
- Jschlatt
- Skeppy
- Eret
- JackManifoldTV
- Nihachu
- Quackity
- Karl Jacobs
- HBomb94
- Technoblade
- Antfrost
- Ph1LzA
- ConnorEatsPants
- CaptainPuffy
- Vikkstar123
- LazarBeam
- Ranboo
- Foolish Gamers
- Hannahxxrose
- Slimecicle
- Michaelmcchill
Even though the server has a wide array of characters on the roster, fans want to see more and Dream has noted that he has plans to introduce new players soon. Who do you want to see join the SMP server soon?