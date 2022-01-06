Who are the members of the Dream SMP server?

The Dream SMP server first caught the attention of Minecraft fanatics when it burst onto the scene back in mid-2020. The celebrated Minecraft survival multiplayer server has seen the likes of many streamers and content creators who have popularized the game.

Along with that, the server has also given rise to new stars as well, and the roster keeps on growing with new members joining all the time. So who are the new kids on the block? Let's find out more.

BoomerNA @BoomerNA First DreamSMP stream tomorrow night :) First DreamSMP stream tomorrow night :) https://t.co/sBbMzEGvxq

Dream SMP server added three new players in late 2021

2022 has just begun, and it seems like fans will have to wait a bit to see new players join the massive roster. However, around the end of 2021, the server added three new players who were quite excited at the prospect of joining some of the most popular streamers and content creators in the Minecraft scene.

The latest to join the server is none other than BoomerNA, who arrived on the server in late October following an invitation from Dream. While he has visited the server before, his first official day on the server as a full-time member was on October 29, 2021.

A week before BoomerNA's full-time entry into the server, Dream also invited two other streamers, Eryn and TinaKitten. While Eryn was the first one to arrive on October 22, TinaKitten didn't take long to make her first appearance, as she dropped in on October 23.

Other members of the Dream SMP server

While Dream and GeorgeNotFound originally started the SMP server with just four members on the first day, it has since grown a lot in terms of its roster with regular additions. Here are some of the names that fans might have seen pop up on their screen during their watchthrough of the server:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Callahan

Sapnap

Awesamdude

DropsByPonk

BadBoyHalo

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Fundy

Punz

Purpled

Wilbur Soot

Jschlatt

Skeppy

Eret

JackManifoldTV

Nihachu

Quackity

Karl Jacobs

HBomb94

Technoblade

Antfrost

Ph1LzA

ConnorEatsPants

CaptainPuffy

Vikkstar123

LazarBeam

Ranboo

Foolish Gamers

Hannahxxrose

Slimecicle

Michaelmcchill

Even though the server has a wide array of characters on the roster, fans want to see more and Dream has noted that he has plans to introduce new players soon. Who do you want to see join the SMP server soon?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider