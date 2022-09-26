Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25?

Minecraft Championship 25 concluded as of September 24, 2022, in a fantastic showing for the community. While every team played admirably, only one could emerge victorious, and the 25th canonized championship title went to the Green Geckos.

Even in the face of changes to various game modes for the 25th Minecraft Championship, the Green Geckos put on an excellent showing. The team's performance was undoubtedly a collective effort, but jojosolos proved to be a major factor in the team's final ranking as she ranked highly in multiple games and garnered a significant amount of coins for her team.

However, this certainly should not minimize the efforts of Smallishbeans, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay, who all ranked quite high in individual rankings.

Minecraft: How did Green Geckos win the championship?

The Green Gecko team for Minecraft Championship 25 (Image via u/0Iivers/Reddit)

The 25th Minecraft Championship, as seen in previous years, hosted a total of nine game modes. Eight of these saw each team face off collectively, while the final bout was a game of Dodgebolt between the two leading opponents.

In this case, the Green Geckos and the Purple Pandas battled with each other, with the former emerging victorious 3-1 in four rounds. Overall, they collected 18,298 coins in the championship, with Purple Pandas coming in behind them at 17,425 coins.

Green Geckos performed particularly well in the Meltdown and Ace Race game modes, taking the top marks collectively in both.

Even in the game modes that they didn't win outright, jojosolos managed to score several coins for her team thanks to her individual performance. Due in part to her high individual ranking in many other game modes, she was able to cash in on the various coin multipliers.

Additionally, GoodTimesWithScar also performed exceptionally among his team members, ensuring that Green Geckos kept their coin total high even when they didn't get top marks in game modes like Survival Games and Hole In The Wall.

As the championship proceeded, the Purple Pandas began to emerge as the largest threat to Green Geckos' supremacy. In particular, Minecraft content creator fruitberries took the top spot in Survival Games and held his own in Parkour Tag and TGTTOSAWAF, reaching the top five in both game modes.

They also took the fourth overall spot in Grid Runners, further cementing their rise in the team rankings.

By the time the eighth game mode (Parkour Tag) was completed, Green Geckos and Purple Pandas stood as the highest-ranking Minecraft teams in the coins allotted.

As such, they were squared off against each other in Dodgebolt in a first-to-five format. Green Geckos took round one, but Purple Pandas rallied back to take round two. However, this rally would prove to be the last win for the latter, as the former surged ahead and took the next two rounds with an overall dominant performance.

In addition to Green Geckos taking the Minecraft Championship, jojosolos took the top individual ranking among all 40 players. Purple Pandas' fruitberries tied for second with Red Rabbits' Sapnap with 2,954 coins each. Green Geckos' Smallishbeans ranked tenth, while Seapeekay and GoodTimesWithScar came in at 13th and 26th respectively.

Overall, the competition was a huge success for the community and many of the content creators present appeared to have a magnificent time during the many game modes.

