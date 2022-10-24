Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26?

The 26th canon Minecraft Championship event has concluded. It began on October 22, 2022. In it, ten teams of content creators battled across many minigames for the top spot, but only one side emerged victorious.

This month's MCC featured a Halloween aesthetic due to the upcoming festivities, with nine total minigames played among the event's ten teams. Though all squads participated in the first eight games, the final competition of Dodgebolt was played between the two highest-ranking teams, Violet Vampires and Aqua Abominations.

By the end of the Minecraft festivities, Violet Vampires had become the top team in terms of rankings, winning the championship for October. The squad's four creators put on an excellent display of skill, racking up points and dominating the Dodgebolt competition.

How did Violet Vampires win Minecraft championship 26?

The four content creators making up the Violet Vampires in Minecraft Championship 26 (Image via Mojang)

Each championship team had four different Minecraft content creators, with some of them being replaced by members in reserve due to unforeseen circumstances. This wasn't the case for Violet Vampires, which consisted of the core cast of Fruitberries, Ph1LzA, Shubble, and TheOrionSound. In the final tally, Violet Vampires won the championship with 17,980 coins.

Fruitberries contributed immensely when it came to collecting coins for his team. He finished second in terms of total coins acquired by a single player, with 3,166 coins. Ph1LzA came 11th in this regard with 2,319 coins, while TheOrionSound and Shubble obtained 1,901 and 1,610, respectively.

Though Fruitberries didn't come in first in any particular minigame, he was a top-five contender in multiple modes, contributing heavily to the Violet Vampires' victory.

Though every team in Minecraft Championship 26 performed admirably, the final minigame was a match of Dodgebolt between the top two squads. The match was divided into four rounds, and the first to get three wins would be the victor.

Violet Vampires took the first round before the Aqua Abominations rallied in the second round. However, the rally wouldn't work, as the former took the final two rounds to win the championship.

It's worth noting that Violet Vampires also broke multiple team records. They became the first team to secure the top spot overall without having any of their members finish first in a single minigame.

Even more remarkably, Volet Vampires was the lowest-scoring first-place team in MCC history, scoring 318 coins less than the previous record holder, MCC 25's Green Geckos. Perhaps this was due to their being composed completely of previous MCC winners.

Violet Vampires became the first of their kind to win the event since Minecraft Championships 4's Purple Pandas. Perhaps these winning ways will continue when Minecraft Championships begin again around the Christmas season, but only time will tell.

After all, the constantly-shifting nature of the event's teams will likely lead to new combinations of players and creators, and it's unclear how they might fare in the MCC's minigames.

Mojang has yet to release the official date of MCC 27, but it will likely be just as exciting for the fanbase as previous entries. Players and viewers alike will simply have to wait a while longer to see which of their favorite creators will band together in minigame madness for the next championship bout.

