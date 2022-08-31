7 best mini-games in Minecraft Championships

The Minecraft Championship logo over an in-game background (Image via MCC)

Minecraft Championships, or MCC, is a content creator-based tournament in which the biggest names in the Minecraft community file into 10 teams of four. They compete in several rounds of minigames to get the most coins. The player who leads the pack wins, assuming first place can beat the second placed team in the dreaded Dodgebolt game.

The Minecraft Championship event has seen many different minigames over the years, with a total of nearly 20 games, including games that have been retired and newer versions of older games.

Minecraft Championship’s best minigames

Honorable mention

Dodgebolt just missed a spot on the list due to a technicality. The technicality is that Dodgebolt is not a traditional minigame within the Minecraft Championships and is unavailable on the Decision Dome. Dodgebolt is a final game where the true winner of the event is decided.

This game features the two teams spawning across from each other on opposite sides of the arena and cannot cross over the middle onto the opposing team’s side. Two arrows will drop on the center of the map. The teams will then shoot these arrows back and forth, aiming to eliminate the opposing team, as getting hit once means a player is out.

7) Hole in the Wall

Hole in the Wall is a simple game on a conceptual level, as it has been around since MCC 1, making it one of the oldest games still seen in Minecraft Championship events. The game's goal is to stay alive for as long as possible while slime walls come in random directions.

These walls have gaps and holes that players can slip through, going faster and faster as more time passes, requiring quicker movement and faster thinking to survive. Platform players can move on top and shrink as the game moves on, adding more to the game’s difficulty.

6) Ace Race

Ace Race is a three-lap race around a large racetrack full of traps, pitfalls, and shortcuts. Players also spawn with elytra and riptide tridents, allowing for even better movement, especially when combined with The main goal of the minigame is just what players would expect: finish the laps as quickly as possible by using shortcuts and avoiding obstacles to get the most points.

This minigame replaced Foot Race starting in Minecraft Championship 7 and has been a classic game.

5) Parkour Warrior

This minigame is similar to games like Hole in the Wall in that it is centered around player’s being masters of controlling their characters within the game. There are three different zones within the game's map, with increasingly difficult parkour sections in each zone.

The game's goal is to get through as many parkour challenges as possible within the time limit, gaining a checkpoint after each completed obstacle. The game's goal is not one of speed but of parkour, meaning players and teams all get the same coin rewards whenever completing an obstacle, zone, and even the whole map.

4) Sands of Time

Sands of Time is the most cryptic and expansive game within Minecraft Championship. Teams enter their dungeons to explore and complete puzzles to gain as much gold as they can before time runs out. Players can also collect more sand to place within the hourglass to gain extra time to explore.

Players can revive dead teammates by sacrificing resources and bank coins within the sphinx for free or attempt to keep all their coins by getting out of the dungeon before the timer runs out. Players also get more rewards the deeper into the dungeon they can delve but run the higher risk of resulting in the player being unable to escape.

3) Battle Box

Battlebox is the only true PvP minigame on this list, and it is a doozy of a game. This game takes place over nine one-minute rounds, featuring a four versus four-team setup, rotating the teams out each round to ensure that each team faces off against the other. Each player only has one life, and the game's goal is to capture the center objective before the other team.

2) Grid Runners

Grid Runners is another race against the clock-parkour puzzle minigame. However, this one is by far the most interesting conceptually. Rather than all the teams sharing a track where they can directly interact with one another, this minigame instead places the teams in independent pathways, all filled with the same rooms and puzzles.

Teams need to communicate amongst themselves and use the abilities of their team members to complete the puzzles before the other teams, with faster finishing teams getting higher rewards.

1) Rocket Spleef

Rocket Spleef is the only other game that can be considered PvP, though it is not a traditional PvP game. As the name implies, the game is a take on one of Minecraft’s best-known minigames: spleef. The last team standing will take home the most coins.

All players are armed with elytras, fireworks, and rocket launchers. Players will need to launch rockets to knock players around and destroy levels of the arena, with the main goal of causing opponents to fall deeper and deeper into the arena.

Eventually, players will fall off the map and be eliminated, though each player has a single updraft they can use to escape a sticky situation.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen