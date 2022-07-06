How to make fireworks in Minecraft 1.19

Fireworks in Minecraft 1.19 can be used in various ways. Depending on how they are crafted, fireworks can be used for both practical and leisure purposes. Crafting them can be quite simple if players have the required items.

Usually, players use fireworks for practical purposes like flying with Elytra or fighting other players or mobs. However, they can also be used to create different kinds of explosions by launching them in the sky. The crafting process of decorative fireworks has two steps, whereas normal rockets can be made easily in one go.

How to craft all kinds of fireworks in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting basic firework rockets

Crafting normal rockets (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If players are planning to use firework rockets for practical purposes, they should craft normal fireworks that do not explode in the air. To craft them, players will need two items: gunpowder and paper.

Gunpowder can be obtained by killing creepers, ghasts, or witches, which makes it quite a tricky ordeal. Paper can be easily crafted from sugarcane. Once players have both the items, they can place one piece of paper and several gunpowder items in the crafting slots. Note that more gunpowder means more flight duration. One piece of paper can craft up to three firework rockets.

Uses

Used to fly with Elytra (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

These normal rockets are primarily used to boost Elytra's flight. When players use Elytra, they will notice that they can only glide down with it. Hence, if they want to launch themselves or fly for a longer period, they must use fireworks while flying to give themselves a boost.

Crafting special exploding fireworks

Firework stars must be crafted and combined with gunpowder and paper to create special rockets (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Launching normal firework rockets in the sky only leaves a trail of sparks. This is because they do not contain firework stars, the special item that is needed to make an explosive firework rocket.

Firework stars can be crafted by combining gunpowder with any dye and additional items that create different kinds of explosive designs in the air. First, players will have to craft the stars. Subsequently, the stars can be combined with more gunpowder and paper to create special rockets that can create explosions.

Uses

Special fireworks with stars can be used in combat or to create beautiful explosions in the sky (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

These special fireworks can be used for either creating beautiful explosive designs in the air or dealing damage to opponents via crossbows.

Moreover, they can also be used to create beautiful explosions in the air when launched from the ground. If players want to celebrate something in the game, they can use it as a decorative item.

