Why blue axolotl is one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft

Axolotls are a new mob added to Minecraft in the Caves & Cliffs update part 1. They spawn in the Overworld in water below sea level (Y63). Players can also breed axolotls by feeding them tropical fish using buckets of tropical fish.

Axolotls are passive towards the player. However, they will attack all underwater mobs except turtles and dolphins.

Axolotls cannot survive more than five minutes outside water. Fortunately, players can pick them up in buckets and carry them anywhere in their inventory.

When a player kills a mob that was fighting an axolotl, they will receive Regeneration I for five seconds.

Why are blue axolotls so rare in Minecraft?

Out of all five variants of axolotls, the blue-colored ones are the rarest because there's a 1 in 12000 (0.083%) chance that they will be born when the player breeds two axolotls that aren't blue.

Before the 1.17.1 update, there was a meager chance that players could find a blue axolotl, but they do not spawn naturally anymore.

If the player breeds two blue axolotls, the chances of another blue variant spawning are 100%. However, getting two blue axolotls is difficult in the first place.

How can players get the blue axolotl?

Blue axolotls in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Players will have to breed a lot of axolotls to get the blue variant. The best place to do this is in a warm ocean biome because players will be able to get a lot of tropical fish in that biome.

Creating a small pen is preferred to breed all the axolotls. This way, the axolotls will not be able to escape. Once the player has two blue axolotls, they can move them out of the pen using lead or water buckets. They can then keep them somewhere safe to breed and get more blue variants.

How to get the blue axolotl using commands

To spawn the blue axolotl in Minecraft, players need to type the "/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}" command in the chat window.

Commands will only work in the game if the player has enabled cheats. Players can enable this feature while creating a new world.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh