Why is building a base in Minecraft necessary?

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they quickly begin gathering all kinds of resources and start surviving. The first night is always daunting since various hostile creatures roam the Overworld's surface. Though most players plan to make a base for security, some of them keep roaming around for hours and are eager to explore biomes and get even more resources.
While living a nomadic life and continuously exploring the world can feel adventurous and exciting, it is almost necessary to build a base in Minecraft. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Also, this article is targeted towards beginners who are completely new to Minecraft.
Reasons why players should always build a base in Minecraft
Players can store items in a base
After exploring a new Minecraft world for a while, most players' inventories will be filled with all kinds of loot and resources. After a while, it will become extremely hard to manage an overflowing inventory, in which case players will craft a chest to keep everything. The moment they create a chest, a sense of settlement will come since filled chests cannot be picked up. Hence, players will either have to remember where their chests are or create a dedicated base.
Even if players are keen on living nomadically and riding their horses from biome to biome, they will have to store their loot somewhere safe. Hence, they will have to create a base.
A base acts as a safe respawn area
Another major reason why players should always make a base is to respawn safely in a place they choose. When players first spawn in a new Minecraft world, the game chooses a chunk in the Overworld and sets it as our world spawn. This means that if the game does not find any player-made respawn point, like a bed or a respawn anchor, it will respawn players directly in the world spawn chunk.
If players do not want to keep respawning in the world chunks, they must create a safe base and place their permanent bed. This is also important because if players keep exploring and sleeping on a temporary bed that they break and carry, they essentially do not have a set respawn point where they can return. If they die and their bed is with them, they will directly respawn at the world spawn.
