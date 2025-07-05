Why emerald armor in Minecraft could have worked better than copper armor

Minecraft will soon be getting the new copper armor set in the fall game drop. Along with that, the update also brings other features like copper tools, weapons, golem, and chest. While the latter features are great, an argument can be made that copper armor might not be too appealing to many players.

Instead, Mojang could have added the emerald armor set to Minecraft, which many players have been craving for a lot longer. Here is a reason why emerald armor could work better than copper armor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The reason why emerald armor could have been better than copper armor in Minecraft

Emerald armor can become an alternative to diamond armor

Emerald armor could be an alternative to diamond armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Almost every Minecraft and even non-Minecraft player knows that finding diamonds in the game is one of the most difficult activities. Players are required to mine for hours on end to find a handful of diamonds. Hence, it can take players several days to create a full set of diamond armor in survival mode.

On the other hand, earning emeralds can be quite easy if players ever find a village and know which villager to trade with.

Hence, if players do not want to waste time mining but still get an equally strong armor in Minecraft, Mojang can add emerald armor as an alternative to diamond armor.

Emerald armor can have the same protection stats as diamond armor, but it can have some cons.

By adding emerald armor, Mojang will offer players two paths to take in becoming stronger: either become a miner and dig for hours to get diamonds, or become a trader and find a village to start earning emeralds. Both paths will lead them to create an armor set that is almost equal in terms of strength.

Of course, players can always grind hard and create both armor sets for better survival.

Getting iron and making iron armor is not too difficult compared to copper armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

On the other hand, copper armor slots between stone and iron gears. Though it is worth mentioning that copper is more easily accessible than iron, allowing players to make armor earlier, iron itself is not as rare as diamonds. Furthermore, since copper is not as strong as iron, copper armor will lose its importance quite quickly.

