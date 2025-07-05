Here's why Minecraft needs to change the look of copper armor

Mojang will soon be adding copper armor parts to Minecraft. This new feature will arrive with the game's fall game drop. This will be the first set of new armor parts the developers created after netherite, which was added in 2020 with the netherite armor. While the new copper armor will be quite interesting to witness and use in the next update, an argument can be made that it is not the most visually appealing armor design.

Hence, I feel like Mojang could change the look of copper armor to make it more interesting and stand apart among other Minecraft armors. Here's why.

Reasons why Minecraft should change the copper armor's design

Copper armor looks like a retextured variant of any other basic armor

Copper armor feels just like any other lower-level armor with an orange texture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When we look at the copper armor set, it has a striking orange color, which can look stunning at first. However, when we observe its textures and shape, it is identical to that of iron and diamond armor sets, which are two of the most popularly used armor.

Since all three of these armor sets have the same textures, the copper one can look quite dull and repetitive. Even though Mojang has drastically improved in adding more unique textures, animations, etc., to their recent new features, this copper armor looks repetitive and bland compared to other new features.

It has the identical texture of iron and diamond armor sets. By the looks, it feels like Mojang simply copied the texture of these armor sets, and changed the hue to orange to create the copper armor.

Hence, Mojang should add some unique texture or 3D model features to copper armor to make it stand out in the armor lineup.

Mojang has already experimented with different 3D models and textures for a new armor

Copper armor could have a unique texture and 3D model like the netherite armor set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why Mojang can change copper armor's texture is that they have already done this once with a new armor. In 2020, when they released the netherite armor, they made it with completely different textures and a 3D model. The netherite helmet had an extra layer of protection around its sides, and the entire armor set had different textures compared to regular iron or diamond armor sets.

Since the developers have already played around with an armor set's textures and 3D model, they can very much do the same with copper armor, especially since the copper blocks and golem already have such unique texture designs.

