5 interesting facts about Minecraft copper golem

Copper Golem is the newest mob that will be added to Minecraft. This creature is arriving with the fall game drop, arriving after the Chase the Skies update. The copper golem has an interesting story since it is not a brand-new mob that Mojang revealed in 2025. It has a history with the game, and it also has some fascinating facts.

Ad

Here are some great details players ought to know about Minecraft's copper golem.

List of 5 fascinating facts about Minecraft copper golem

1) Copper Golem was once a mob vote candidate

Copper Golem was a mob vote candidate who lost to allay in 2021 (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Speaking of copper golem's history, the creature was first revealed in Minecraft as a mob vote candidate in Minecraft Live 2021. This mob was put against a competition against glare and allay. In the end, the player base voted the most for allay, because of which the copper golem lost and was not added to the game.

Ad

Trending

Fast forward to 2025, Mojang decided to bring back the mob as a permanent addition to the game. Previously, developers have pulled this exact move with the frog, which was part of a biome vote competition.

2) Copper golem can pick up 16 items as a stack at once

Copper golem bringing 16 planks at once

When a copper golem spawns using a copper block and a carved pumpkin, it will constantly check for items in its copper chest. If the mob finds an item that has more than 16 units in the stack, it will only pick the first 16 and move those items first. Hence, it is confirmed that a copper golem can only pick 16 units of items as a stack, even if the item has more than 16 units in its stack.

Ad

For example, if a copper golem finds a stack of wooden planks in a copper chest, it will only pick 16 at a time and start moving them to a regular chest.

3) Copper golem cannot interact with ender chest or shulker boxes

Copper golems can only interact with copper and regular chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another fascinating detail about the copper golem is that it cannot interact with any other storage block apart from copper and a regular chest. As of now, the copper golem's goal is simple: take items from the copper chest and sort them into various regular chests.

Ad

If players do not have a regular or copper chest, but place shulker boxes or ender chests, the copper golem will not know how to reach and will simply roam around aimlessly. The mob simply does not detect these storage blocks as interactable.

4) A lightning strike can remove the copper golem's oxidation

Copper golem's oxidation can be immediately removed when lighting hits the mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the copper golem is made of copper, it is also susceptible to oxidation. The creature will gradually turn from orange to green. While one method to remove its oxidation is to use an axe on it, the other, more bizarre one is that a lightning strike can remove its oxidation completely.

Ad

Of course, the lightning strike will hurt the copper golem, but it will survive the strike and become completely orange again.

5The copperer golem starts oxidising after 7 hours

Copper golem takes a long time to oxidise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Speaking of copper golem oxidation, it was noticed that the mob takes a lot of time to start oxidizing. According to Minecraft Wiki, the new creature can take up to 7 hours to start the oxidation process. This means that for 7 hours of real time, the copper golem will remain completely fresh and orange.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!