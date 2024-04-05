Why mace is the best weapon for clearing trial chambers in Minecraft

When it comes to weapons in Minecraft, there’s not much to choose from. For years players had to live under the duopoly of sword and axe when it came to melee weapons and only bow and arrow for ranged attack. However, everything changed when Mojang Studios decided to introduce the mace to the game.

It is a destructive weapon that can be used creatively to deal significant damage to the mobs. Let’s take a look at why the mace is the best weapon for clearing trial chambers.

The best weapon for trial chambers in Minecraft

The mace is powerful (Image via Mojang Studios)

The mace is so powerful that when used the right way, it can one-shot kill the warden in Minecraft. For reference, the warden is the hardest mob to beat in the game and has 500 health points, more than double that of the ender dragon.

So what makes the mace the weapon of choice to clear out trial chambers other than its massive power? The mace’s AOE attack (area of effect) is great when it is smashed correctly. This ability to attack multiple mobs with one smash shot makes it the best weapon to carry in trial chambers.

The Minecraft trial chambers are palatial structures that house the breeze and a lot of other mobs. Players must clear out the trial chamber, defeat the breeze, and then get the trial key. The key opens the vault, which has valuable loot. This also includes the heavy core block used to make the mace.

Mace can clear out mobs easily (Image via Mojang Studios)

The mace is a weapon that sounds too good to be true. Hence, the developers over at Mojang have left a caveat. While the mace can one-shot kill the warden and easily take on multiple mobs, using it to deliver maximum damage is quite difficult to master.

When used like any other weapon, it is not too powerful or that impressive. But players can increase the damage it deals by jumping from a height and delivering a charged attack. The higher they jump, the higher the damage. So all players need is to jump high and then deliver the attack, and this is where the Minecraft wind charge comes in.

Defeating the breeze drops the breeze rod which can be used to make the wind charge. A wind charge is a projectile item that can be used to jump higher. Wind charge and the mace are a lethal combination in Minecraft.