Why Minecraft Armored Paws was different from other updates?

The latest official Minecraft update to be released is Java Edition 1.20.5 and Bedrock Edition 1.20.80, known collectively as the Armored Paws update. This update brought with it long-requested features such as wolf armor, as well as new wolf varieties and the armadillo. It was the winner of the mob vote in 2023 and was originally promised for 1.21.

This makes Armored Paws different from almost every other minor update in the game's history for two major reasons. The first is that it has an actual name, while the second is it absorbed a major feature of the next major update.

How Minecraft's Armored Paws update is different from other minor updates

Minecraft Armored Paws has a name

Having an official video is also very unique for a minor update (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned, one of the biggest factors separating Armored Paws from many other minor updates is that it received an official title from Mojang Studios. Starting with 1.4, every major update has received a name, while minor versions were relegated to numbered identifiers.

This explains why Armored Paws received a name, as it added a significant range of content, from the aforementioned Minecraft wolf armor and armadillo to new advancements to claim. It's significantly more feature-filled than other minor updates.

Early Features

Armadillos were a surprise early feature, but a welcome one (Image via Mojang)

As touched on earlier, the adorable new Minecraft armadillo was originally revealed as a feature for 1.21. This means that Armored Paws is the first time in the long and storied history of Minecraft that a minor update has ever poached a feature from a major update.

That being said, it's probably for the best. The Armored Paws update has been received quite well overall, in large part due to the armadillo and the scutes it drops, which are used to craft wolf armor.

What does this mean for the game?

Only time will tell if this sets a new minor update (Image via Mojang)

This could mean that Mojang will lay more emphasis on minor updates from here on rather than larger advertised event-style updates like they have been doing. This would explain the unusual naming of a minor update as well as Mojang taking the mob vote winner out of Tricky Trials and adding it here.

Ultimately, however, only time will tell if this is indicative of a future development angle for Mojang or a fun piece of historical trivia.