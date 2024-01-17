Why Minecraft updates have gone downhill since the Caves and Cliffs update

Minecraft updates have always been exciting for players. These updates, such as the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, add new content, change some gameplay features, and add bug fixes, all for free. But in recent years, there has been a decline in the excitement for new updates. It was the infamous Caves and Cliffs update that began the downhill journey of Minecraft updates, and there are some justifiable reasons for that.

Here’s everything wrong that went with the Caves and Cliffs update and why players generally do not like the updates that have come after that.

Problems with Caves and Cliffs Update in Minecraft

The new caves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Caves and Cliffs update was considered to be one of the biggest updates the game has ever received. It drastically changed the terrain generation method of two biomes: caves and cliffs.

Owing to the massive change the update brought, players' expectations grew as high as the cliffs in the game. There was finally a hope that Mojang Studios would start revamping all the biomes, completely changing the game. However, that did not happen.

Right off the bat, the update was divided into two parts, which disappointed many players. But it was not just the delay that bothered the players, it was the update itself.

Poor update

World blending in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

While Caves and Cliffs did improve the game, there was a mixed reaction to the update. For far too long, the caves had been just simple tunnels with no character of their own. Seeing one cave in the game was enough to know how other caves would look.

This update completely changed that. It made caves more like, well, caves. They became larger, wider, and different from each other. This made making cave houses and other structures much better. But the other change, the cliff revamp, was the one that bothered the players.

Cliffs are now more common in the game. Not only that, mountains are taller, wider, and more defined. But the issue is that there are too many mountains in the game. Players can hardly find a plain surface.

World blending made mountain bases wider, making it even more difficult to travel in the game. Clearly, any expectations players had with the updates went right into the lava.

Yet, the biggest reason why updates have become lukewarm is what comes with most of the updates.

Too long for too less

New cliffs in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

While updates bring new content and items to the game, there are still hundreds of things that need to be fixed or improved. Updates take too long to add too little.

The fletching table can have multiple uses, but the developers have ignored it for years. There are countless other things in the game that have little or no use. A great update would be when Mojang Studios completely revamps every aspect of the game. Until then, most updates will disappoint players.