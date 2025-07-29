Why Moobloom should be added to Minecraft after copper golem

On July 1, 2025, Mojang announced that they will be bringing the copper golem to Minecraft in their fall game drop. This was massive news since copper golem was once a mob vote candidate in 2021 that lost to Allay and was never added to the game. However, the developers decided to add the mob in 2025 as a permanent feature that does not need to fight against other creatures for a place in the game.Since Mojang has brought a lost mob vote candidate, copper golem, as a permanent feature, an argument can be made that they should also bring mooblooms to Minecraft as well. Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.Reasons why mooblooms should be added to Minecraft after copper golemMoobloom can become yet another cow variant for the flower biomesMooblooms can be one more cow variant in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios Github/Faboslav)Recently, Mojang released a Minecraft game drop called Spring to Life, in which they added loads of new quality-of-life features and changes. One of the first features they introduced for this game drop was two different variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. These were called cold and warm variants and looked vastly different from how regular cows, chickens, and pigs looked.The cold and warm cow variants were quite unique in textures and colors. Moreover, the warm cows spawned in warm biomes, while the cold cows spawned in colder regions.Since Minecraft now has a total of four different variants of cows, including mooshrooms, and since Mojang is focusing on making the Overworld more beautiful, the addition of mooblooms will be a massive win for the community.Mooblooms can be added as another cow variant that can be rare and found in flower-related biomes like Meadows, Flower Forest, or even Cherry Grove biomes.Moobloom was one of the most beloved mob vote candidatesMooblooms were one of the most beloved mob vote candidates (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Wiki)Back in 2020, the moobloom was one of the most favorite mob vote candidates, even though it lost the mob vote in the first round itself and only accrued 28.3% of total votes.The love of mooblooms is still seen today, as many speculate that mooblooms might make a comeback, especially after the copper golem. In a recent Minecraft YouTube short, Mojang shows the new chest and copper golem, after which the camera pans to two dandelions and the very end of the video. Because of this shot, many players speculated and eagerly talked about how mooblooms could be added with copper golems as well.Teaser for Moobloom at the end of this short? byu/JonahplayzYT inMinecraftHence, there is a clear excitement for mooblooms even today. Hence, Mojang can add the lost mob vote candidate and make a lot of people happy with it.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:4 Minecraft blocks due for new features5 best mods to use with Minecraft Distant HorizonsHow to play the Minecraft 2b2t server