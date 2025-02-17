Why suspicious sand and gravel might be the most underwhelming loot blocks in Minecraft

Suspicious sand and gravel in Minecraft are rare loot blocks that players can brush to find various hidden items. These were added in 2023 through the Trails and Tales update. Although these blocks were quite popular at release, they were not too exciting after a while for multiple reasons.

An argument can be made that, for the most part, suspicious sand and gravel blocks are not great loot blocks, especially when compared to others in Minecraft. This article will explore the reasons why they are considered the most underwhelming loot blocks in the game.

Note: This article is entirely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why suspicious sand and gravel are among the dullest loot blocks in Minecraft

Most players might not even find suspicious sand or gravel

Suspicious sand and gravel blocks are extremely hard to find (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Suspicious sand blocks have a chance of generating in buried rooms in Desert Pyramids, at the bottom of Desert Wells, and in Warm Ocean Ruins. While finding them in Warm Ocean Ruins can be easy, getting them in other Desert locations can be quite difficult. This is mainly because of its texture, which is close to a regular sand block. Suspicious sand will only have a few cracks on top of regular sand texture.

Suspicious gravel also has the same issue, as it generates in Trail Ruins and Cold Ocean Ruins. Trail Ruins themselves can be difficult to find, which automatically makes suspicious gravel difficult to obtain.

Most players, especially if they are new and are not accustomed to regular sand and gravel blocks, cannot tell the difference between regular and suspicious blocks. Hence, for many, suspicious sand and gravel might just be untraceable.

The loot they offer is underwhelming

Suspicious gravel and sand do not offer the best loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another major reason why suspicious gravel and sand are underwhelming is because they do not have the best loot table.

While both can give rare items like emeralds, diamonds, pottery sherds, TNT, etc., all of them are single items, most of which can be farmed and found in abundance through other methods.

On the other hand, the common items in their loot tables, which players will mostly get, are extremely underwhelming. These include clay blocks, brick, various dyes, wheat, coal, wooden hoes, etc.

Hence, because of the subpar loot, suspicious sand and gravel can be considered two of the most underwhelming loot blocks.

