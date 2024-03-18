Why upcoming Minecraft updates could restore the community's faith in Mojang

Minecraft's upcoming updates may just restore some fans' faith in Mojang, as many fan-requested features have been popping up in recent Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock previews. A new unique melee weapon has been introduced after years of waiting, a new skeleton mob variant was added, and the trial chambers and their vaults are still being tweaked here and there.

Overall, while there's still plenty that the community doesn't know about the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update and beyond, quite a few fan-requested features are already being included. For players who have been estranged from Mojang's sandbox title, the next few content updates might be enough to restore their faith in the direction of the game.

Why Minecraft's upcoming updates may restore faith in the game for some fans

Although the release date for version 1.21 is still likely months away, Mojang has been trickling new features into experimental betas, and many have been those that the Minecraft community has asked for regularly, including:

A new unique melee weapon (the mace)

Renewed focus on the RPG elements of the game, including dungeon exploration (the trial chamber structure, trial keys, and vaults)

The ability to automatically craft without mods (the crafter block)

New mobs that aren't simply those that won the yearly Mob Vote (the bogged and the breeze, as well as eight new wolf variants)

Additional means of customization for players and the environment (flow and bolt armor trim patterns, flow and guster banner patterns)

In addition to these inclusions, Minecraft 1.21 and the patches before or after it may have even more content that Mojang hasn't announced yet. Even compared to the Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update, the upcoming releases certainly seem to be much more promising, and the content that has been announced may be enough to win players over.

There's still plenty of work to be done for Minecraft to fully convince some fans to return to the fold. Performance issues for Java Edition need to be addressed, Bedrock Edition death bugs need to be fixed, and fans have long been calling for reworked combat mechanics and a renovated version of the End dimension, among other things.

By that as it may, compared to The Wild Update and Trails & Tales, the 1.20.5 and 1.21 updates and beyond seem to be very promising. Mojang certainly can't make everyone happy, but if the upcoming content additions are well-received, many players may end up returning to their long-forgotten game worlds for more adventures.

For the time being, fans will have to be content with betas to try out upcoming Experimental Features in Minecraft. Things appear to be moving in the right direction, but only time will tell how successful Minecraft's updates will be in 2024 and how they'll measure up compared to previous releases.