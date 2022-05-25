Will Minecraft 1.19 update's APK be released for Android devices?

One of the reasons Minecraft is still popular and relevant even after a decade is the consistent updates the game receives. Every year, Mojang hosts a livestream where they announce the next major update for the sandbox title. This year, Mojang is bringing horror and wilderness to Minecraft with The Wild Update.

Previously, Mojang used to release updates for Java and Bedrock Edition on separate dates. However, the developers have been releasing the updates on the same date since the last few updates.

Whenever an update is expected for release, players will wonder if the update will be released for their device or not. This is completely normal as Minecraft is available on many different devices like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and many more.

Is Minecraft The Wild Update coming to Android devices?

Minecraft has over ten million downloads alone on Google PlayStore. The portability of Android devices lets players enjoy games whenever they want. Android devices will definitely receive The Wild Update when released for Java and Bedrock Edition.

Java Edition has already received two 1.19 pre-releases and Mojang will most likely reveal the release date for The Wild Update in the upcoming weeks.

Players can expect the 1.19 update to be released at some point in June and if late in July. Once the update is out, Android players will be able to download the APK or update to Minecraft's latest 1.19 version from the PlayStore.

What's coming in The Wild Update?

The Wild Update has several anticipated features. Though some were removed and delayed, the 1.19 update will still be spectacular because of the following features:

Deep dark caves, ancient cities, and the warden

Minecraft @Minecraft



Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in Welcome to the Deep Dark! Enjoy the thrill of a perilous subterranean journey, marvel at the mysterious sculk, and get lost in the sprawling ancient cities – just please keep the noise to a minimum!Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in #TheWildUpdate Welcome to the Deep Dark! Enjoy the thrill of a perilous subterranean journey, marvel at the mysterious sculk, and get lost in the sprawling ancient cities – just please keep the noise to a minimum!Do you dare voyage into the Deep Dark? Coming soon in #TheWildUpdate https://t.co/tV7LLi03TK

The Wild Update is severely lacking in terms of the "wilderness" promised during the dev's livestream. Players can forget about the wilderness and focus on the horrors coming in the 1.19 update. In the hidden and dark depths of the Overworld, players will come across deep dark cave biomes.

These mysterious caves harbor various types of sculk blocks. While exploring the caves, players can discover the remains of an ancient civilization in structures called ancient cities. Players will have to avoid making sounds unless they want to be greeted by the terrifying warden.

Mangrove swamps, allay, and frogs

A better and improved version of swamps called mangrove swamps will arrive with The Wild Update. These biomes will be flooded with closely packed mangrove trees.

Players will also find three varieties of frogs in different Overworld areas. The type of frog is dependent on the temperature of the biome. Using frogs, players will be able to get froglight blocks.

Minecraft @Minecraft Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate , coming soon! Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate, coming soon! https://t.co/Ydc5Wl8iCH

Allay, the winner of Mob Vote 2021, is without a doubt part of the 1.19 update. Along with the elements mentioned above, there are lots of exciting features also coming, such as a recovery compass, goat horns, disc fragments, a boat with chest, mud blocks, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi