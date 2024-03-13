Will there be Minecraft April Fools snapshot in 2024?

Minecraft's snapshots are a great way for Mojang to let the community test new content. For example, one of the most recent Minecraft snapshots added new wolf variants, though sometimes, like with the April Fools snapshots, the additions are strange rather than exciting. There are even some bits of these joke updates that have later found themselves in the official game, as crazy as that sounds.

Given how creative and sometimes important these April Fools jokes are, the question arises if players should expect one for 2024.

Detailed below is an explanation of how likely a 2024 April Fools snapshot is, along with a short history of the previous joke updates.

Will there be a snapshot for April Fools 2024?

Hopefully, the next April Fools update will be even more creative (Image via Mojang)

Ignoring the content of the snapshots released in previous years and instead looking at the release years can give some very useful information as to the state of a 2024 April Fools snapshot. There were large joke snapshots released in the years 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Should this trend continue, 2024 will be an off-year for large April Fools snapshots, as they seem to get released in two-year pairs since the development team needs time to come up with interesting content for the next one.

However, there is always a chance that this year may be an exception, and the next insane, community-loved Minecraft update is right around the corner.

After all, if there is anything that the entire history of Minecraft's updates demonstrates, it's that game development tends to be unpredictable.

A history of Minecraft April Fools snapshots

The Love and Hugs update

Petting animals should be added to the base game (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot: 15w14a

15w14a Released: 2015

Love and Hugs was the first joke update, released nearly 10 years ago in 2015. This version of the game replaced health with love, which accumulated when taking damage or petting mobs.

After the player gets eight hearts, they are thrown into an interesting Minecraft minigame called Minescreeper, which is just a reskinned Minesweeper.

The Trendy update

Ankle monitors have to be the weirdest officially made Minecraft item (Image via Mojang)

Version: 1.RV-Pre1

1.RV-Pre1 Released: 2016

While not technically a snapshot, as it was a prerelease, this version of the game was the April Fools joke of 2016. It added a USB charger, which functioned identically to redstone, a VR headset that would display a real-world 3D minimap, and an ankle monitor that would slow players too far from spawn. This tech-heavy joke even included a smartwatch for telling time.

Minecraft 3D

This version of the game has a very different look and feel (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot: 3D Shareware v1.34

3D Shareware v1.34 Released: 2019

Minecraft 3D, released in 2019, is a version of the game that looks like it was originally created in the era of original-style Doom games. The graphics, as well as the sounds, have been compressed back to eight bits, resulting in an experience that is very different from anything else Mojang has ever done.

There are also interesting items, such as "3D," that can be eaten for survival. If the player has less than full food, an image of the development team will appear on the screen when the consumption animation is done.

The Ultimate Content update

Some fans even wish for these infinite dimensions to make an official return (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot: 20w14 ∞

20w14 Released: 2020

Then came the Ultimate Content update, or snapshot 20w14infinite. Players could throw a written book into a Nether portal to randomly travel to any one of the more than two billion new dimensions.

These dimensions were not simple block swaps of the existing ones; they were new and unique since they were also generated procedurally. When the two billion random dimensions are combined with the number of Minecraft's best seeds, the result is a total number of unique worlds equaling roughly 40 octillion, a truly incomprehensible number.

One Block at a Time

Throwing blocks makes for an interesting way to deal damage (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot: 22w13oneBlockAtATime

22w13oneBlockAtATime Released: 2022

This was an interesting challenge update that took away many of the game's core mechanics, such as the inventory, interaction interfaces, and even the ability to use tools normally. Making substantial progress towards beating Minecraft's final boss, the ender dragon, is nearly impossible.

The Vote update

Proposals can have huge impacts on the world (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot: 23w13a_or_b

23w13a_or_b Released: 2023

The Vote update is the most recent joke snapshot and allows players to vote on several things that change the world around them. Every two minutes, a proposal is created, which players need to vote on.

These proposals can add or remove features from the game in real time. Almost any of Minecraft's different game rules can be changed anytime, leading to strange combinations.