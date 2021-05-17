"World's best burger": Minecraft star Dream rejoices as GeorgeNotFound gives a glowing review of the "Dream Burger"

After reviewing the MrBeast style Burger and Karl's Grilled Cheese, Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound recently gave his highly-anticipated verdict on the Dream Burger.

GeorgeNotFound recently turned food critic for a special segment of review clips in which he reviewed items on the popular MrBeast Burger menu.

try the dream burger wtf — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 13, 2021

try THE DREAM BURGER IDIOT — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 16, 2021

After multiple requests from Dream to review the Dream Burger, he finally decided to humor him and save the best for the last.

He proceeded to give a glowing review of his fellow streamer's culinary creation, much to the delight of the faceless sensation:

LETS GOOOOO — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 17, 2021

After taking a generous bite of the loaded Dream burger, GeorgeNotFound shared his verdict on the same, replete with an amusing twist at the end:

"This burger has avocado in it, I actually don't like Avocado but that being said, the other day I ate some and it was alright. So I'm willing to give it a try especially for Dream. "

Initially, the video appeared to be just another food review until it ended up surprising viewers midway through by cutting to a scene of GeorgeNotFound waking up from a "dream":

"What! I just had the weirdest dream. I was eating like the world's best burger. It was so good and the weirdest part is it was covered in avocado and I don't even like avocado. It had avocado yet it was the best burger I've ever tasted. I don't know how that works. If I could get that burger again right now, I would go buy it. I would get it right now if I was you, cause it was so good."

In light of his dynamic performance, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

"George Lore" comes to life as GeorgeNotFound gives his verdict on the Dream burger

Ever since Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson announced that MrBeast Burger would be opening six outlets in the UK, excitement has increased online.

Moreover, with GeorgeNotFound being one of the most prominent British content creators, fans were thrilled to see him take on the guise of a food critic, mainly for MrBeast.

In light of his innovative, cinematic take on the Dream Burger, several fans took to Twitter to come up with a plethora of humorous reactions:

Having provided a fine display of his promotional skills, it looks like fans can't seem to get enough of his short-lived yet highly entertaining food critic avatar.

Be it a food critic or an actor, GeorgeNotFound continues to provide a fine display as a man who wears many hats.