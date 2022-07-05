WorldEdit mod in Minecraft 1.19 update: Everything you need to know

WorldEdit is one of the best mods in Minecraft 1.19, and it can greatly help players build structures easily in the game. Building structures is one of the main features of the sandbox game, and since the game offers players an infinite number of blocks, they can build almost anything. In survival mode, players will need to gather items to build something, whereas in creative mode, players can easily create mega structures with infinite blocks from inventory.

However, constantly breaking and placing blocks can be a tedious task if players are creating mega structures, even if they are in creative mode. Additionally, if they are creating smaller structures or builds that need to be duplicated several times, it can be frustrating to build the same thing repetitively. This is where the WorldEdit mod comes into play.

How to download, install, and use WorldEdit mod for Minecraft 1.19

How to download and install the mod

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released recently on June 7; hence, many mods are still not ready for the updated version of the game. Even though the WorldEdit mod for the latest update has not been officially released, the developers have released a beta version of the mod that can be used in the 1.19 version. However, players should keep in mind that this beta version may crash the game while executing certain commands.

Players can download the mod from the curseforge website (Image via Sportskeeda)

In order to download and install this mod, players must first download the new Forge App onto their PC. The app automatically creates a modded Minecraft 1.19 version where all Forge API-supported mods can work. Once the app successfully creates the modded game version, players can head to the CurseForge website or directly add the mod from the Forge App.

Installed mod in the modded Minecraft 1.19 version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can simply search for the mod and hit the 'Install' button either on the CurseForge website or on the Forge app. However, they need to make sure that the mod version is compatible with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update.

Once installed, players can simply hit 'Play' on the Forge app, which will open a separate game launcher that will open the modded game version.

How to use the mod

A wooden axe can be used to select the area to be edited (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After the players open a world, they will be able to use the WorldEdit mod with the help of a wooden axe. The mod essentially changes or generates blocks in a two-dimensional or three-dimensional space. First, players can select the area in which they want to work or where the structure is located. After this, they can type in commands like 'replace,' 'copy,' 'paste,' and many more to essentially convert blocks that are already present in the area or generate new blocks.

Structures can be copied, pasted, flipped, or rotated instantly with the mod (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The mod also has a copy-paste feature that can be used to replicate any structure without building it from scratch. Players can simply select the area where the structure is built and then paste it anywhere. These structures can even be rotated and flipped to create symmetry.

Players need to keep in mind that these are some of the most basic features of this mod. If players learn and master it, they can unlock the full potential of this mod and generate creative structures in no time.

