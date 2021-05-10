4 opponents for Khamzat Chimaev if he fights 4 times in 2021

Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to pull out of his last three fights. And according to the Russian-born Swede, he's willing to make it up to the UFC by fighting four times in five months this year.

I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready إن شاء الله. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

"I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready," Khamzat Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

Khamzat Chimaev's statement is a complete 180 from his now-deleted Instagram post, in which he seemingly announced his retirement from the sport due to the effects of COVID-19 complications.

Obviously, though, UFC decision-makers Dana White, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard likely wouldn't greenlight Khamzat Chimaev's unusual suggestion. But if they somehow grant his request, there are a handful of fighters that would be a good matchup for 'Borz' in the welterweight and middleweight division.

Here are four potential opponents for 'Borz' if he fights four times in 2021.

#4 August: Neil Magny vs. Khamat Chimaev

Neil Magny

Neil Magny has expressed his desire to fight Khamzat Chimaev in recent months. However, after his successful outing at UFC Vegas 26, Magny laid out some conditions before agreeing to face Chimaev.

@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

According to 'The Haitian Sensation' it would be unwise for him to accept a matchup against Chimaev, given the Russian fighter's track record of pulling out from fights. But if Chimaev can remain healthy, Magny said he's still interested in fighting 'Borz'.

"I mean he's a great competitor. I can definitely fight him in my career forward but at the same time, I can't afford to put my career and life on hold to hope that he's better. I mean, guy's pulled out of three fights now in the last few months. So for me to kind of put all my eggs in one basket and wait for him and hope that he will be ready this summer, is just foolish on my end. I think if he prioritizes getting healthy and can actually complete a camp, and show up ready to fight, then sure."

Magny occupies a spot in the top 10 of the UFC welterweight rankings. He bounced back from a loss to Michael Chiesa by defeating Geoff Neal via unanimous decision in their main card showdown at UFC Vegas 26.

If Khamzat Chimaev can recover from the conditions he's suffering from, a collision with Magny should be on the table later this year.

#3 September: Uriah Hall vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Uriah Hall

Khamzat Chimaev has been calling out contenders in the middleweight division as well. If he's looking to for a ranked 185-pounder to fight in September, Uriah Hall should be a viable option.

Hall recently fought Chris Weidman in a rematch at UFC 261 last month. Despite winning, though, Hall isn't happy with how his highly-anticipated matchup against the former UFC middleweight champion went down.

Hall was awarded the TKO win after Weidman threw a low kick and broke his leg in the first 17 seconds of the fight. 'Primetime' won the fight without throwing a single strike.

Due to the unfortunate outcome of the fight, Hall felt like his win "doesn't really count," even if his record says otherwise. With that in mind, Hall should be available for a quick turnaround after UFC 261.

#2 November: Robbie Lawler vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Robbie Lawler

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler last saw action in August 2020, losing to Neil Magny in a lopsided unanimous decision. Lawler is on a four-fight skid with his last victory coming in 2017.

But even at this stage of his career, Lawler could still pose a legitimate challenge to Khamzat Chimaev. After all, 'Ruthless' Robbie possesses one-punch knockout power, which he could use to put anyone away.

On top of that, Lawler still has name value. A bout between him and Chimaev could easily headline a UFC Fight Night event.

#1 December: Kevin Holland vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland

After coming up short against Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2, Kevin Holland should be available for a December bout against Khamzat Chimaev.

Once touted as the next big star at middleweight, Holland has recently suffered a setback after taking back-to-back losses in 2021. 'Trailblazer' dropped a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22 and came back three weeks later to suffer the same outcome against Vettori.

Given that Holland has been outwrestled in his last two fights, he might want to apply what he has learned against another high-level wrestler like Chimaev.