5 active UFC fighters who are must-watch television

The UFC has raced ahead of other promotions because of the entertainment it promises to fans. Unlike the early days, the UFC is no longer just about the barnburners inside the octagon. A large part of the UFC's success also rests on the showmanship of its fighters.

Needless to say, bad blood catapults the success of a fight. It goes a long way in garnering huge pay-per-view buys for the promotion. The back and forth between fighters on social media and press conferences is instrumental in riling up fans before the main event.

Of all the fighters on the roster, here are five such active UFC fighters who are must-watch television.

#5. Nate Diaz

The Stockton-native is one of the most popular faces in the UFC, despite not winning UFC Gold. Known for his unique persona, Nate Diaz has been a part of quite a few close fights in the UFC. The younger Diaz brother has been involved in some of the biggest PPV events of the promotion - like UFC 202 and UFC 196 against Conor McGregor. His never-give-up attitude is what sets him apart from the rest.

At UFC 263, for instance, he gave people their money's worth by keeping them on the edge of their seats. Coming into the fight after almost a two-year layoff, Diaz was dominated by Leon Edwards on the ground and had a tough time finding his rhythm on the feet.

Yet he almost pulled off an epic comeback when he rattled Edwards in the very last minute of the fight.

Speaking to ESPN MMA ahead of UFC 263, Diaz spoke at length about why he's still one of the most exciting names in the business. When asked why he enjoys such a huge fan following despite being away for close to two years, he said:

“Because nobody is doing anything with their sh*t in this whole career. Everyone is doing what they should be and doing what they’re told, and they’re acting like motherf*ckers who have jobs. This fight career is not a job. It’s not like going into it with the mentality that sh*t do what you want, fight everybody, and do-whatever-the-f*ck-you-want attitude. That’s all I’m thinking, I don’t know.”

His exploits aren't limited to the octagon. He's proved why he is one of the best trash talkers in the UFC with his jibes at others on social media. From UFC legend Daniel Cormier to Conor McGregor, everyone has been on the receiving end of Diaz's verbal jabs.

He recently took a dig at Daniel Cormier on Instagram after the UFC legend shared his top-five picks for the best MMA boxers of all time on his podcast DC&RC, which was shared by ESPN MMA on Instagram.

Diaz didn't seem happy with the entries on the list and commented:

"Watchu know about boxing dc. I'm s***ting on this list."

