As the world came to a stop, the UFC did its part in keeping people entertained as they stayed home. No fans were present, but the fights continued. The UFC Apex proved rather useful and kept the organization about as steady as one could be during a pandemic.

UFC @ufc



The prelims have delivered tonight from the UFC APEX. Two MASSIVE takedowns in the final ten!The prelims have delivered tonight from the UFC APEX. #UFC252 Two MASSIVE takedowns in the final ten! 👏The prelims have delivered tonight from the UFC APEX. #UFC252 https://t.co/HJoyUxRewh

Home to many great fights, the Apex era will forever be one of the most unique in the company's history. The lack of fans seemed very off-putting at first, but silver-linings were quickly found. The Apex era allowed fans to experience a more intimate view of the fights and changed how fighters felt going in to their fights, be it for better or worse.

There are pros and cons to the Apex era of fights, but largely, most are happy to have fans back to fill stadiums and show the competitors some love and energy. Though this was a low time in many ways, the fights themselves didn't skip a beat and remained as exciting as ever. Here are the 5 best fights of the UFC APEX era.

#5. Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

Fresh off of his career-best performance, Holloway was slated to face Yair Rodriguez to see who should get the next grab at the featherweight title. 'El Pantera' has always been a dangerous outing, and was addressed as such regardless of the long layoff he was coming back from.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



His five-rounder to welcome back Yair Rodriguez is number in our Top 10 fights of 2021! We were blessed with two epic Max Holloway fights in 2021!His five-rounder to welcome back Yair Rodriguez is numberin our Top 10 fights of 2021! We were blessed with two epic Max Holloway fights in 2021!His five-rounder to welcome back Yair Rodriguez is number 5️⃣ in our Top 10 fights of 2021! https://t.co/rka6jh9Kkf

As predicted, this fight was fireworks. Trading kicks and punches left both participants looking beat up. 'Blessed' really got to show his boxing chops in his previous bout against Calvin Kattar, but he's no one trick pony. His always-improving skillset paid dividends, as the takedowns and ground control were the factors that won him this fight.

Rodriguez answered any questions revolving around his stature as a top featherweight and put on possibly his best performance, although it didn't end with his hand raised. Holloway yet again showed that he has the toughest chin in the UFC -- he absorbed kicks and elbows that could put welterweights to sleep.

This remains one of the best fights in featherweight history, let alone during the UFC APEX era. While only Holloway had a hand raised after all was said and done, Rodriguez and the fans should all feel like winners for being part of such an incredible fight.

#4. Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

On his quest to become the pound-for-pound king, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had to fight his former teammate and friend, Gilbert Burns. While there was no real animosity in this fight, it didn't stop the tension from building between the two.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFC258 Following the end of the bout, both Kamaru Usman and Gilbert burns had an emotional embrace Following the end of the bout, both Kamaru Usman and Gilbert burns had an emotional embrace 🙏#UFC258 https://t.co/KNH35dM0DE

Burns and Usman shared the common goal of becoming champion. The Brazilian wanted what 'The Nigerian Nightmare' worked so hard to achieve, and that was enough for them to agree on this bout. Kamaru Usman even passed the opportunity to touch gloves with 'Durinho's' as the fight was set to begin.

The Brazilian quickly found success as the fight started. Right hand after right hand landed and put Usman in some serious danger. Knees and kicks were also finding their mark at the expense of the champion. However, Usman showed that he's got the toughness to match his skill. The pound-for-pound king began feeling himself and tagged Burns with shot after shot. Eventually, 'The Nigerean Nightmare' did enough to win via third-round TKO.

#3. Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 1 fot UFC flyweight gold

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2

Not many gave Brandon Moreno much of a chance against the incumbent flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo. 'The Assassin Baby' has proved so many people wrong and was one half of arguably the greatest flyweight fight of all time.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. arielhelwani.substack.com/p/two-cent-tue… UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. arielhelwani.substack.com/p/two-cent-tue…

Both participants had to be on top of their game in order to make this the war that it was. The momentum of this fight seemed to be on a pendulum, as it switched between the two fighters time and time again. Both competitors showed just how exciting the flyweight division can be and removed any thoughts of dissolving the division, which was a possibility not too long ago.

As this title fight drew to a close, nobody seemed certain on who won. In a fight full of action, both Figueiredo and Moreno put on performances that warranted a title around their waist. However, the belt stayed with the Brazilian, as the majority draw wasn't enough for Moreno to earn the title.

#2. Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Dillashaw Weigh-in

When T.J. Dillashaw returned to action and the UFC's bantamweight division after his two-year suspension, he wasted no time in getting back to the belt. Taking on a streaking Cory Sandhagen, who was coming off two incredible finishes, was one of the hardest fights to take in a return.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas32 Sandhagen dropped Dillashaw with a left hand Sandhagen dropped Dillashaw with a left hand 💥 #UFCVegas32 https://t.co/ofsQUsDV1l

The fight went above and beyond the bar of expectations. Dillashaw suffered an injury at the end of the first round and was severely compromised moving forward in the fight. Most noticeable was his lack of movement in the second round, and he got pieced up pretty well for being stationary.

Dillashaw showed championship toughness and fight IQ and adjusted to have better rounds as the fight proceeded. 'Sandman' showed incredible improvements in his grappling, as he stuffed most takedowns and attacked with submissions whenever he was floored. This fight was very closely-contested, but two of the three judges saw it as a victory for the returning Dillashaw.

#1. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

This was the greatest fight to take place in the Apex era bar none. Dustin Poirier entered this fight incredibly hungry. After losing his title opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier entertained the thought of retirement. Less than a year later, he'd put on one of the best fights in MMA history.

'The Hangman' entered this bout riding a three-fight win streak, all over names with great merit to them. Both fighters wasted no time, possibly not anticipating this bout to go five rounds. That thought process was fair, as the first round set a pace that shouldn't go five rounds.

However, It did go five rounds. 'The Hangman' had incredible moments, but Poirier's sharp boxing and unique striking was ultimately too much for Hooker to handle. The lack of audience had the audio of the strikes match the visual punishment that was accrued from both fighters. What a war that took place at the UFC Apex.

Edited by wkhuff20