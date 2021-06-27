5 best finshes from UFC Vegas 30

The UFC concluded its final fight night for the month of June with one of its rare afternoon cards at UFC Vegas 30. The event took place in the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

The fight the card was built around saw Ciryl Gane break into title contention by defeating Alexander Volkov in the heavyweight main event. The French fighter put on a dominating performance to win a 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 30 saw many highlight reel finishes. Take a look at the best finishes from the event:

Best finishes from UFC Vegas 30

Jeremiah Wells executes an explosive KO in the prelims

Jeremiah Wells locked horns with Warlley Alvez on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 30. Wells' dynamic movement on the feet helped him put his opponent in a position where Wells was able to clip and rock him. Wells went on to finish his opponent on the ground.

Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Michel Prazeres in round two

Kazakh fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov moved a lot of eyes his way today, all thanks to his impressive performance at UFC Vegas 30. He broke his opponent down and outshone him both on the ground and in the striking department. The welterweight fighter ended his opponent in round two with a rear-naked choke submission. With this victory, Shavkat Rakhmonov has now moved his unbeaten record to 14-0-0.

Kennedy Nzechukwu marks third straight victory in the UFC

'African Savage' Kennedy Nzechukwu marked his third straight victory in the UFC at UFC Vegas 30 by pummelling Danilo Marques on the feet and forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest. Although Marques had some success on the ground, Nzechukwu's pressure helped him sail to success in the opening moments of the third round of the bout.

Kennedy Nzechukwo won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his impeccable performance.

Renato Moicano stops Jai Herbert in round two

Renato Moicano opened the main card at UFC Vegas 30 against Jai Herbert. The lightweight bout saw Moicano dominate in striking as well as grappling. Moicano put relentless pressure on Jai Herbert. The 32-year-old Brazilian fighter employed his exceptional BJJ to submit Jai Herbert in the last minute of round two via rear-naked choke.

Tanner Boser secures a round two KO over Ovince Saint Preux

Tanner Boser jumped back into the winning side by putting his spectacular striking on display in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 30. 'Bulldozer' Boser caught OSP with a devastating knee while exiting a clinch midway through round two of the heavyweight clash. The knee rocked Ovince Saint Preux and Tanner Boser followed up with punches to score a knockout victory against a formidable opponent.

Which event is next after UFC Vegas 30?

UFC Vegas 30 was the last event before one of the most anticipated cards of 2021, UFC 264. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021.

The main event of UFC 264 will feature the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The two last met at UFC 257, when Dustin Poirier became the first person to knock out 'The Notorious' in professional MMA.

In doing so, 'The Diamond' also leveled the score with Conor McGregor after their first outing back in 2014 as featherweights, when Conor McGregor knocked Dustin Poirier out in the first round of the bout.

The co-main event of the night will see 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout that promises fireworks. Other fights to look out for on the card include Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka, Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya and Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy.

