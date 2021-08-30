5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze was largely ignored this weekend due to the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. However, the event turned out to be hugely exciting.

The majority of the fights on offer at UFC Fight Night event delivered in spades. A couple gave us some of the best finishes of 2021 thus far.

With just five of the twelve fights going the distance, this was a finisher’s card. It’s unfortunate that the UFC only give out four post-fight bonuses, as a couple of deserving fighters missed out.

With this in mind, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze.

#5. Andre Petroski unleashes some of the most violent ground-and-pound in recent UFC history

Andre Petroski impressed in his UFC debut against Micheal Gillmore

The fight between UFC debutants Andre Petroski and Micheal Gillmore was largely flying under the radar last night. This was probably due to both men failing to make the middleweight finals of TUF 29.

However, the announcers were talking up Petroski’s ground skills prior to the fight. They suggested he had much more in his arsenal than he’d showed on the reality show. When it came to the fight, he proved them correct.

Petroski basically trucked Gillmore from the off in this fight, taking him down at will and slicing through his guard like butter. On numerous occasions, Petroski was able to take dominant positions on his opponent, particularly the full mount. But for a while, it looked like he’d be unable to finish.

That was until the third round. With Gillmore basically jammed up against the fence and stuck on his back, Petroski trapped his left arm. He took the opportunity to drop a series of brutal elbows into the side of his head.

Gillmore had no answer for this brutal assault. Seconds later, Jason Herzog stepped in and called the fight.

This was a mightily impressive performance from the debutant. While he’ll probably have a tougher test in his next fight, it’ll be fun to see him back in action.

