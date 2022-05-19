5 fighters to look out for at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot is stacked with fighters looking to earn the biggest win of their careers when the event goes down on Friday, May 20, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The fight cards are stacked with strikers who have the power to end a fight with one limb, grappling wizards who can punish their foe with a single brilliant move, and mixed martial artists who merge both elements in search of a highlight-reel finish.

Fans can expect an intense night of action inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium when the electrifying 16-bout fight card gets underway, and here we take a look at five athletes who could stand out from the pack on fight night.

#5. Taiki Naito - ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals

Taiki ‘Silent Sniper’ Naito may not be a runaway favorite to win the Grand Prix, but the Japanese star is certainly just as dangerous as the fighters who are heavily favored to lift the tournament’s silver strap.

Naito’s last outing inside the circle should serve as a reminder of his efficiency in the striking department.

The 26-year-old put on an impressive performance against former flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam Petchyindee at ONE: REVOLUTION, attacking the Thai striking star with chopping kicks and boxing combinations on his way to a split-decision win.

And if that isn’t proof enough of his threat, 'Silent Sniper's' venomous kicks also earned him a unanimous decision victory in his previous bout against Wang Wenfeng last June. As per usual, it did not take Naito long to impose his will on the match, and he continued tricking the Chinese superstar until the final bell.

His kickboxing prowess combined with his technical abilities in Muay Thai has gained him a 6-1 slate in the promotion so far, and an unmissable striking showdown is all but guaranteed when he squares off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Friday.

A victory for Naito will book him a spot in the semifinals of the Grand Prix against the winner of Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves.

Naito's only defeat in the promotion came against Haggerty, and if the Englishman advances into the last four, their rematch is sure to produce fireworks.

#4. Nat Jaroonsak, ONE Strawweight MMA

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has lit up the circle with memorable Muay Thai performances throughout her time at the promotion.

The young striking phenom will hope to continue impressing fans when she makes her highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut this Friday.

‘Wondergirl’ is set to meet India's Zeba Bano in an atomweight MMA showdown, and she will certainly have her work cut out for her.

'Fighting Queen' has amassed a perfect 6-0 record in the all-encompassing sport and will be looking to make her name known when she steps into the circle for the first time.

Both women are technically gifted in the striking department, but 'Wondergirl's' grappling game could surprise Bano. The 23-year-old star owns a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has earned a couple of medals in No-Gi and Gi tournaments in Thailand.

Jaroonsak knows it won't be easy to be the first athlete to dent her opponent’s flawless record, but she has shown that she has a strong heart and an appetite to become the best, which could power her to a significant debut win in MMA.

#3. Amir Naseri - ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals

Striking sensation Amir Naseri has been waiting for a chance to test his skills in the most-stacked Muay Thai division in the sport, and on May 20, his wish will be fulfilled.

The Malaysian-Iranian fighter will make his debut on the global stage against Cypriot warrior Savvas Michael in the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament, and he views the matchup as one of the most significant battles of his 10-year career.

Naseri is an aggressive fighter who loves controlling the flow of a match. He focuses on trapping his opponent, and when he does, he unleashes a barrage of knees, elbows, and kicks to inflict maximum damage.

The odds are somewhat stacked against him in his upcoming battle, though.

Michael is a more experienced athlete who holds the WBC & WMC Muay Thai world titles. He also has experience inside the circle and boasts a reputable 43-4 record.

Naseri may not have the same accolades or wins as his opponent, but make no mistake, the 30-year-old is an absolute wizard at what he does, and he'll show it on Friday night.

#2. Garry Tonon - ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling

Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon’s time at the Singapore-based organization will come full circle this Friday.

The seasoned athlete returns to submission grappling on the night to lock horns with Tye Ruotolo, one of the hottest BJJ prospects in the sport today.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut at The Home of Martial Arts in its inaugural submission-only bout against Shinya Aoki, claims that he'll have it tough against his 19-year-old opponent.

Based on experience alone, ‘The Lion Killer’ should be able to overpower Ruotolo, while minimizing any tricks his rival has up his sleeves.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu runs through the American superstar's veins, and his 72-26-2 record boasts many submission grappling battles. He has tapped out some of the best there is in “the gentle art,” and an error from his rival could end in a match-ending submission.

Redemption is a large part of Tonon's motivation to take home the win on Friday. ‘The Lion Killer’ endured a tough loss to featherweight world champion Thanh Le in his last outing, and a victory against Ruotolo would be the perfect way for him to get his career back on track.

#1. Jimmy Vienot - ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

French striking sensation Jimmy Vienot is the heavy underdog in Friday's main event, given featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee's dominance in the division over the last two years.

But the 26-year-old has repeatedly defied the odds throughout his career, and fans can expect him to put on an impressive display when he debuts on the global stage against the Thai superstar.

After all, 'JV01' has nothing to lose. The five-time Muay Thai world champion arrives at the promotion with a respectable 51-21-0 (1NC) record, and he has already taken out some of the biggest names competing in the Lumpinee Stadium.

There isn't a better way to get his career inside the circle off to a dream start than by taking out the Muay Thai icon. So expect sparks to fly in this world title tussle.

Vienot’s ruthless aggression and ability to counterstrike and connect with devastating blows have allowed him to earn some highlight-reel finishes.

If he can catch the longtime division king with his trademark weapons, he could leave The Lion City with the biggest upset of the night and maybe a US$50,000 performance bonus as well.

