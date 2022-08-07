5 explosive fights to make in the UFC light heavyweight division

Ever since Jon Jones vacated his title in 2020, the UFC light heavyweight title has changed hands three times. The division is now among the most competitive in the UFC and continues to get spicier with every passing high-profile 205-pound bout.

Almost all the ranked light heavyweights have competed this year, and as such, the pecking order has been constantly changing. Most notably, Jiri Prochazka won the belt in spectacular fashion at UFC 275 after five rounds of scorching action in Singapore.

As of this writing, apart from the Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba bout set for UFC 279, none of the other top-ranked light heavyweights have an opponent. As they get matched up over the next few months, the landscape of the division is set to undergo another shuffle.

Here are five explosive fights to make in the UFC light heavyweight division.

#5. Thiago Santos vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Santos has fallen off quite a bit since his razor-close split-decision loss to Jon Jones back in 2019. He has gone 1-4 since that championship bout and looks a shadow of his former self. In his most recent appearance inside the octagon, the Brazilian was finished by rising light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill.

When firing on all cylinders, Santos is among the most intimidating knockout artists in the division. He has 11 KO/TKO victories under his belt in the UFC and remains the only fighter ever to beat Jon Jones on a judge's scorecard.

Santos still holds a place in the top 10 of the 205-pound division. With his ongoing string of losses, the UFC matchmakers might look to use him as a springboard for other up-and-coming contenders, as they've done with numerous veterans in the past.

A fight against Ryan Spann could be next on the horizon for 'Marreta'. The promotion has already tried to leapfrong Spann up the rankings once, but Anthony Smith spoiled the party on that occasion. 'Superman' currently holds the No.12 spot on the light heavyweight ladder and is coming off a first-round submission win over Ion Cutelaba.

A veteran vs. prospect matchup like Thiago Santos vs. Ryan Spann seems obvious at this point as it seems clear that Santos' days as a championship contender are over.

As the new wave of light heavyweights ascend and the division dawns on a new era, it's only a matter of time before all of Jon Jones' former opponents get phased out of the upper echalons at 205 pounds.

Santos vs. Spann offers both fighters exactly what they need at this stage of their respective careers, and has all the makings of a fun stylistic clash for the fans as well.

Thiago Santos (left) and Ryan Spann (right) [Image via @tmarretta and @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

#4. Dominick Reyes vs. Paul Craig

Dominick Reyes suffered the first loss of his professional career against Jon Jones in 2020, in what turned out to be the latter's final fight at 205 pounds. Many believe Reyes deserved to come away with a decision win on the night, and unfortunately, his luck hasn't turned since.

Following the loss to Jones, Reyes suffered back-to-back knockout defeats to former champion Jan Blachowicz and the reigning light heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka.

Dominick Reyes is on a three-fight losing streak [Image via @espnmma on Twitter]

Reyes' strength of schedule isn't to be ignored, and considering the fact that he has taken a year-long hiatus, expect him to return to the octagon more motivated than ever before.

Nevertheless, he needs a favorable matchup this time around, and Scottish grappling phenom Paul Craig seems to fit the bill.

Craig is among the most interesting contenders in the division. 'Bearjew' came up short in his last outing against Volkan Oezdemir, wherein some pretty gaping holes in his game were exposed. If Reyes can keep the fight on the feet, this should be a relatively easy night at the office for 'The Devastator'.

Additionally, Craig has emerged as a fan-favorite in recent times, and a win over a former title challenger like Reyes will more than likely see his stock reach new heights. This fascinating striker vs. grappler matchup is a throwback of sorts, offering both light heavyweights a chance to return to winning ways.

Paul Craig (left) and Dominick Reyes (right) [Images via @domreyes24 and @bigpaulcraig on Instagram]

#3. Jamahal Hill vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Jamahal Hill has slowly but surely emerged as a bonafide contender in the UFC light heavyweight division in recent years.

Jamahal Hill is rising up the ranks [Image via @espnmma on Instagram]

Hill secured a UFC contract with a scorching performance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019. He went on to pick up knockout wins in his next three outings, one of which was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

'Sweet Dreams' suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career last year after dislocating his arm while trying to escape a Paul Craig armbar attempt. Despite losing, he showed his grit and will to continue in a situation where most fighters would tap.

Since the loss to Craig, Hill has bounced back in style with three back-to-back KO wins over Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and, most recently, Thiago Santos. The next logical opponent for 'Sweet Dreams' is none other than Volkan Oezdemir, who has been critical of Hill in the past.

Jamahal Hill notably clapped back at Volkan Oezdemir, warning the Swiss fighter against picking a fight with him. Both 'Sweet Dreams' and 'No Time' are devastating knockout artists and this certainly makes for a fun matchup.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Volkan Oezdemir @volkan_oezdemir twitter.com/espnmma/status… I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH twitter.com/espnmma/status… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi…

#2. Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev is arguably the most dangerous and well-rounded fighter in the UFC light heavyweight division. The Russian is an ominous presence in the weight class and has an aura about him that leads many to believe that he has the potential to emerge as a long-reigning champion.

Unfortunately for the Dagestani standout, he isn't the most marketable fighter. When he struggles to find finishes, his fights tend to be quite uneventful. Ankalaev earned four KO/TKO wins in his first six UFC bouts to vault himself into the top 15. Three slow-paced unanimous decision victories followed, seeing his stock take a minor hit.

Nevertheless, he cruised to a statement-making win over former title challenger Anthony Smith in his most recent outing, finishing the American in the second round. Anakalev is now riding the second-longest win streak in divisional history, behind only Jon Jones.

While Anthony Smith is a solid name on Magomed Ankalaev's record, the Russian was a sizeable betting favorite going into the matchup. Another high-profile showcase should ensure that Ankalaev's claim to a title shot is undeniable.

A win over former titleholder Jan Blachowicz appears to be the ideal No.1 contender's fight to book at 205 pounds.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz is the fight to make Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz is the fight to make

Blachowicz bounced back from his championship loss to Glover Teixeira with a win over Aleksandar Rakic earlier this year. However, the bout ended unceremoniously as Rakic suffered a knee injury in the third round, seemingly out of nowhere. As such, there hasn't really been any clamoring from the fans for Blachowicz to return to title contention.

With both Ankalaev and Blachowicz in need of some momentum heading into a potential championship bout down the line, this matchup is a no-brainer.

Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz [Images via @fight_universe and @espnmma on Twitter]

#1. Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 – UFC light heavyweight championship bout

In the main event of UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira delivered arguably the greatest title fight in the history of the UFC light heavyweight division. Teixeira was the champion going into the bout, while Prochazka was looking to claim UFC gold in just his third octagon outing.

Their five-round barnburner was chaotic right from the get-go, with both 205-pounders enjoying moments of success. Teixeira was seemingly ahead going into the last minute of the final round, but with just 28 seconds left on the clock, Prochazka latched onto a rear-naked choke to finish the Brazilian titleholder.

UFC president Dana Whit wasn't in attendance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to witness this memorable championship bout, but his live reaction to the finish went viral online.

White can be heard saying:

"What a f**king fight! What an absolute f**cking war, man!"

With Glover Teixeira now 42-years-old, it seems unfair to put the Brazilian in another contender's match, especially considering he was beating Jiri Prochazka on the judges' scorecards if not for the then-challenger's last-ditch submission.

With no clear-cut No.1 contender, the sequel is the only fight to make atop the light heavyweight division.

Prochazka recently took to social media to share that he is eyeing a rematch with Teixeira for his first title defense. The Czech phenom has vowed to make it look a lot easier this time around, while Teixeira is likely well aware that if not for a few ill-advised decisions, he would've emerged victorious in their enthralling first encounter.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"My performance was bad in the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it."



(via Champion Jiri Prochazka wants his next fight to be the Glover Teixeira rematch"My performance was bad in the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it."(via @jiri_bjp Champion Jiri Prochazka wants his next fight to be the Glover Teixeira rematch 🏆 "My performance was bad in the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it."(via @jiri_bjp) https://t.co/LhLGx3BLxq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far