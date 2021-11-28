5 most impressive UFC debuts of 2021

The UFC has the largest roster of MMA fighters in the world. Every year, a long list of fighters from outside the UFC make their promotional debuts in the octagon. While some crumble under pressure or get intimidated by the bright lights of such a big stage, others embrace the moment and make a statement with a memorable performance.

Some of the most memorable UFC debuts of all time include Conor McGregor’s TKO victory over Marcus Brimage, Alistair Overeem’s triumph over Brock Lesnar and Anderson Silva’s win over Chris Leben, to name a few.

The premier MMA organization in the world has a variety of avenues from which it draws its talent. The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series are two popular shows that showcase fighters outside the UFC. Additionally, the promotion is constantly on the lookout for top talent from other MMA organizations around the world.

Some of the best fighters to have ever competed in the UFC kicked off their careers in the promotion with a strong performance. A viral knockout or submission in one’s first outing in the octagon drastically increases the marketability of a fighter, as well as the potential of a fighter in the eyes of matchmakers and fans alike.

With 2021 drawing to a close, we thought we’d look back on some of the most impressive UFC debuts of the year. Honorable mentions include Manon Fiorot’s win over Victoria Leonardo (at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny), Jeff Molina’s win over Qileng Aori (at UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2) and Chris Curtis’ win over Phil Hawes (at UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2).

Without further ado, let’s rank the top 5 most impressive debuts of 2021.

#5. Terrence McKinney (against Matt Frevola at UFC 263)

Terrence McKinney made his UFC debut at UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 under extraordinary circumstances. The 27-year-old lightweight had fought just a week prior, headlining an LFA event wherein he won via first round TKO.

UFC lightweight Matt Frevola, who has been in the UFC since 2018, was scheduled to fight Frank Camacho in the prelims of UFC 263. The latter was forced to pull out of the bout after he was involved in a traffic accident.

In turn, Frevola took on a promotional newcomer in Terrence McKinney instead, who stepped in on 7 days’ notice.

In one of the most memorable debuts of the year, McKinney knocked Frevola out just 7 seconds into the bout with a solid one-two combination. It was the fastest ever stoppage in the history of the UFC lightweight division.

Following the bout, some shocking details about McKinney’s past were revealed. The American had suffered from a drug overdose back in 2016 that almost took his life. It was truly an inspiration to see someone bounce back from such a dark place and make it to the biggest stage in the world.

Watch McKinney discuss his past in this segment of an episode of UFC Connected below:

