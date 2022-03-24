A YouTuber turned professional boxer, Logan Paul teased the idea of taking a fight in the UFC, and Dana White didn't say no. Paul started with boxing fellow YouTubers and rapidly climbed to the top. He most recently went to a decision with none other than Floyd Mayweather, whick Paul lost.

As many are quick to judge, Paul seems to have put in the work to become a skilled pugilist. He'll have more than his hands to aid him in a potential bout in the UFC. Paul has a rather impressive wrestling career that he'll be able to lean on.

After compiling a 35-10 record in college, Paul would eventually drop out to better pursue a career in content creation. Paul didn't exactly lose his skills in wrestling, as former middleweight title contender Paulo Costa got to grapple with him. Costa himself said that he was impressed with the striking, wrestling, and heart of Logan Paul.

Many fans will see the signing of Paul as another CM Punk-esque deal, but it's a lot more than that. 'The Maverick' is legitimately skilled and has the tools to surprise many fans and fighters. Here are 5 potential opponents for Logan Paul if he joins the UFC.

#5. Logan Paul vs. Eryk Anders

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2 -- Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders had a successful football career but decided to take the mixed martial arts route. 'Ya Boi' wasn't granted a spot in the UFC off of his athletic merit, rather he worked his way up through the regional circuits.

A rather successful amateur career segued well into a great run as a professional. Competing in Bellator and LFA, Anders wound up in the UFC, where he's put together a 6-6-1 record.

This would be a great test for both Paul and Anders. The experience and skills of Anders combating Paul's age and athleticism could make for a very exciting fight.

The 34-year-old is coming off a first-round submission loss at the hands of the very skilled Andre Muniz. This loss reflects more on how good Muniz is, rather than Anders not being able to compete at the highest level. With that being said, it makes sense for Paul to fight an unranked opponent that has had an alternating past few bouts.

#4. Logan Paul vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC 244 Tavares v Shahbazyan

Paul vs Shahbazyan would see 'The Maverick' fight as the older athlete in this equation. 'The Golden Boy' has accumulated an 11-3 record at the age of 24.

While the Glendale Fighting Club athlete and training partner of Ronda Rousey looked incredibly promising on the way up, his blueprint was figured out and he's currently on the 3 fight losing streak. Regardless of this unfortunate slump, he's still young and improving.

If Logan Paul were to step inside the octagon, this fight could very well be a betting "pick 'em". Shahbazyan is the more well-rounded fighter, but Paul has the wrestling, a weapon that halted the rise of 'The Golden Boy'.

#3. Logan Paul vs. Sam Alvey

UFC Fight Night Vettori v Holland: Weigh-Ins

Sam Alvey is a company man through and through. Constantly taking replacement fights and short notice opponents, Alvey always makes the walk. The UFC has noticed this and kept him around, despite a recent string of losses.

Alvey has competed at both middleweight and light heavyweight, so even if a catchweight bout was necessary for Paul, this would make sense. 'Smile'n' would be happy to welcome the YouTuber into the UFC and entertain a stand-up battle against the boxer.

Despite these recent losses, Alvey has shown that he can still stand and trade with the younger fighters that are making their way up. Stylistically, this fight plays into both fighters' games, and it makes sense for the MMA newcomer to take on a fighter on a losing skid.

#2. Logan Paul vs. Deron Winn

UFC Fight Night Thompson v Neal: Weigh-Ins

Don't let the 5'6" frame fool you, Deron Winn is a legitimate middleweight fighter. Winn was recruited by Daniel Cormier to come train at American Kickboxing Academy after his wrestling career at OSU.

Similar to Logan Paul, Winn built his striking prowess from a wrestling base. The fighter representing AKA is currently 2-2 in the UFC. He's very durable and showed great improvements in his last bout that broke his two-fight losing streak.

Furthermore,the aforementioned Daniel Cormier has fueded with the younger brother of Logan Paul, Jake. This adds some more excitement, not that it's needed. Drama in the build-up to a fight is great -- it helps grab attention and makes the fight itself feel as if there's more than just a victory on the line.

#1. Logan Paul vs. Nick Diaz

UFC 266: Diaz v Lawler

Nick Diaz's legacy is steeped in incredible fights and finishes, but these moments are primarily as a welterweight. Despite this, his last two performances were contested in the middleweight division.

Wrestlers have been the Achilles' heel of the Diaz brothers, but the wrestlers who have defeated them all have a great awareness of submissions -- Logan Paul may not have this. That's assuming Paul will resort to wrestling. Boxing has been the primary weapon he's been sharpening as of late.

Nick Diaz has been very candid about wanting the money fights, and this is it. He's earned it, the UFC and fans would love it, and it would really show what Logan Paul has to offer in terms of a career in MMA.

