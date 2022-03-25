5 potential opponents for Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. Although his career isn't one without loss, the way he's rebounded time and time again shows the tremendous heart that he has.

Wins over Daniel Cormier, Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou reflect on what a great career the 39-year-old has had in the UFC. While he's already done his part to be the best to hold the belt at heavyweight, he's not quite finished.

The rematch against Ngannou didn't go well for the fighter from Ohio, as he was finished early on in the second round. Miocic making a spectacular return following a KO loss isn't a foreign sight, for he's did so when he defeated Cormier in their second of three fights.

Many new names are entering the heavyweight division's top 10. Where the division used to hold a large discrepancy between the top few challengers and the rest of the division, it seems that this gap is currently being bridged. A lot of new names are coming up and looking for a crack at the title. While this adds excitement, the division is still in an odd spot with the current climate of the champion.

With Stipe Miocic's immenint return and the current champ Ngannou, undergoing surgery that'll have him out for some time -- the division's future isn't carved in stone. With his name holding a great deal of value in the future of the division, here are 5 logical opponents for Stipe Miocic.

#5.Stipe Miocic vs. Tai Tuivasa

UFC 271: Adesanya v Whittaker 2

When it rained, it poured on Tuivasa's career. Suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of former champion Junior Dos Santos, this loss started a three-fight losing streak. 'Bam Bam', ever the determined fighter, turned things around and is currently on a 5 fight winning streak; all of these wins were by KO/TKO.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



A big happy birthday to @BamBamTuivasa! 🥳 Raise a shoey in Bam Bam’s honour!A big happy birthday to @BamBamTuivasa! 🥳 Raise a shoey in Bam Bam’s honour! 🍻👟A big happy birthday to @BamBamTuivasa! 🥳 https://t.co/9VhWole876

A recent knockout of Derrick Lewis, who was making his way back into title contention, put the Australian fighter a fight or two away from a grab at the belt. The heavyweight division has been prominent with its rematches -- Stipe Miocic and Tuivasa have yet to meet, adding some more excitement to this potential fight.

The former champion taking on the young up-and-comer is a trope that always garners some more attention to a fight. 'Bam Bam' has yet to crack his 30's, making the former champion 10 years his elder.

#4. Tom Aspinall

UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall

Tom Aspinall was seen very recently as he put a capstone on UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Volkov -- one of the most exciting events in UFC history. 5-0 In the organization, Aspinall was the third person in the organization to submit the 44 fight veteran, Alexander Volkov in what was one of the most compelling performances in heavyweight history.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Tom Aspinall wants to bring the UFC back again after "Let's go to the UK again..."Tom Aspinall wants to bring the UFC back again after #UFCLondon . What city is next? "Let's go to the UK again..." 🇬🇧Tom Aspinall wants to bring the UFC back again after #UFCLondon. What city is next? https://t.co/zBNd6m28kO

Prior to the submission, the hometown fighter seemed two steps ahead of the experienced Volkov. This shows that he's of a talent level that is able to more than compete in the top 5, but possibly steal the belt. Miocic would be the perfect fight to determine whether or not Aspinall is quite there.

This wouldn't just be a fight to gage the 28-year-old, but also if Stipe Miocic can get the win here, then it'll catapult him into another title shot and let fans know that he's still a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.

#3. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270: Ngannou v Gane

With both Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane are coming off of a loss from Ngannou, it would make sense to pair both of them together. While Miocic has already defeated the current heavyweight chmpion Francis Ngannuo, Gane suffered his first career loss at the hands of 'The Predator' after losing the decision to a close fight.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane meet backstage at the



The future of the heavyweight division! "Any tips?"Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane meet backstage at the #UFCLondon weigh-ins.The future of the heavyweight division! "Any tips?" 😅Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane meet backstage at the #UFCLondon weigh-ins.The future of the heavyweight division! https://t.co/iBSc0K8MDZ

Furthermore, the current champion is estimated to be out for roughly a year following knee surgery. The division has a lot of steam behind it right now, and an interim belt would be warranted to keep things exciting.

Gane and Miocic is a matchup that makes a lot of sense right now. Two top-tier fighters who are eager to jump back to their winning ways almost always makes for a fun fight. Beyond the excitement is the implication of the rematch against Francis Ngannou.

#2. Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus winner

UFC 266: Blaydes v Rozenstruik

The 4th and 9th ranked heavyweights are set to collide in a contender-eliminator bout. Blaydes has much more experience dealing with the top of the division, having fought Francis Ngannou twice and former champion Junior Dos Santos.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom



bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/c… Chris Daukaus ( @ChrisDaukausMMA ) eyes KO win over “the best guy that has never held the belt at heavyweight” in Curtis Blaydes #UFCColumbus (via @ColeShelton91 Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) eyes KO win over “the best guy that has never held the belt at heavyweight” in Curtis Blaydes 🔥 #UFCColumbus (via @ColeShelton91) bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/c…

Chris Daukaus had a perfect run of 5 wins with 5 finishes until his last outing, where Derrick Lewis was able to land one of his finishing shots. Regardless of this loss, he's still looked incredible in his performances and is a problem for anyone he fights.

While it's hard to make a case for the winner here to get a shot at the belt, a fight against former champion Stipe Miocic seems like it'll be the right step towards the title. This wouldn't be much of a step backwards for Stipe Miocic either, as Blaydes and Daukaus are very highly-touted and dangerous heavyweights.

#1. Jon Jones

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Enter the greatest light heavyweight in UFC history, and possibly the best fighter in the world. Jon Jones is looking to make the move to heavyweight, what better way for him to make his presence known other than taking on the former champion and greatest heavyweight in UFC history?

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting On this day in 2011, Jon Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history (23 years, 242 days) when he finished Shogun Rua at UFC 128.



Jones' record still stands more than a decade later. On this day in 2011, Jon Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history (23 years, 242 days) when he finished Shogun Rua at UFC 128.Jones' record still stands more than a decade later. https://t.co/7yc1wiozoX

'Bones' has star power and one of the most impressive resumes in the UFC to warrant his first heavyweight fight being in the top 5. Beyond this, Stipe Miocic is the most deserving in heavyweight division for a super fight.

Any Miocic bout will hold some weight to it -- title contention is right around the corner for himself or for any opponent that could get past him. This bout would set Jones up for a title fight and his spot back on top of the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. Moreover, this would be one of the biggest matches that the UFC could put together at the moment.

