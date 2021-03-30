5 UFC fighters fans would love to see take on Jake Paul

Jake Paul doesn't deserve the attention he has been getting from combat sports fans and the media. They're giving this man too much attention, which is exactly what he wants. However, it would be a lie if we said we don't want Ben Askren to beat him Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing bout.

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been fighting non-fighters and calling out MMA fighters in a ridiculous cry for attention. Anyone who follows combat sports is well aware that if this man were to ever get into the Octagon with a UFC fighter, he would possibly be sent out on a stretcher.

Five UFC fighters fans would love to see taking on Jake Paul:

Jake Paul fights at cruiserweight in boxing, which is roughly equivalent to the welterweight division in the UFC.

Nevertheless, in an attempt at wishful thinking, let's have a look at five UFC fighters whom fans might love to see Jake Paul locked with inside the Octagon:

#5 Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz

This would be an absolute treat to watch. Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz have always been outspoken, borderline brash individuals who back it up with amazing fighting skills with their feet and on the ground. The Diaz brothers are as tough as they come, and the 'Stockton Slap' is something we all love to see.

While Nick has been away for a while, Nate Diaz has been teasing a possible return. Jake Paul even made a cocky statement while training with Jorge Masvidal that after Ben Askren, he would want to fight Nate Diaz.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Recently, Diaz admitted that he'd be open to a boxing match with the Youtube star sometime in the future. We would, however, love to watch Jake Paul locked inside the octagon with Nate Diaz.

Safe to say, Diaz would have a field day with Paul's limbs, thanks to the former's black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu; the slaps would be the cherry on the cake.

#4 Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

Given that Jorge Masvidal has been taking Jake Paul's side and apparently helping him train, he has rubbed many MMA fans the wrong way.

In that regard, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman would be a perfect addition to this list. A lot of fans have been saying aloud how they can't wait to see Usman beat Masvidal again after the latter's antics at the Paul-Askren presser.

Jake Paul just FaceTimed Jorge masvidal during the Askren Paul press conference pic.twitter.com/YC7vsVlf2C — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) March 26, 2021

Let's take it a step ahead: picture Jake Paul locked inside the Octagon with the boogeyman of UFC's welterweight division.

Considering what Usman did to Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns, one can only imagine what he'd do to Paul. A broken jaw would perhaps be the least of Paul's troubles.

#3 Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje

Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje has a reputation for being the most violent man in the most violent sport in the world.

If you need any proof of this, look no further than what he did to Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. A man who was on a 12-fight win streak and demolishing everyone he faced ran into Justin Gaethje and looked like he was hit by a truck.

Gaethje is a lightweight compared to Paul and Askren's welterweight division. However, there is absolutely no doubt that Jake Paul would probably leave with CTE if he were ever locked inside the Octagon with Justin Gaethje, not to mention the compartment syndrome in his calves.

#2 Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

This is a name Jake Paul has been dropping and trying to get the attention of for a long time now.

Paul has resorted to all kinds of ridiculous tactics to try and grab McGregor's attention. Such was the level of arrogance Jake Paul displayed, he even faced the wrath of McGregor's former opponent Nate Diaz.

"Jake Paul u need your a** beat for free u spoiled f**k u can’t really fight dumbs**t you're gonna end up with your a** whooped for real somewhere talking like that" - wrote Nate Diaz on Twitter.

As is the case with most who call out McGregor, Jake Paul is probably just looking for a big payday along with fame and notoriety.

Jake Paul could be a disgruntled fan, or he thinks that because he has put on a pair of gloves, he can knock out the most famous combat sports athlete in the world. Perhaps he just believes he could be the next Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious One' may be 1-2 in his last three outings, but he is still an elite striker with some of the best hands in the game.

If the pair ever meets inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor would probably humiliate Jake Paul in the build-up and then destroy him within minutes, if not seconds. You have to admit, that would be fun to watch. One can almost picture McGregor predicting a 30-second KO and then laughing after it happens.

#1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Yes, he's retired and yes, Khabib Nurmagomedov would never think about entertaining the idea of any sort of exchange with Jake Paul. Hypothetically, though, you know this would be an absolute mauling. One that would be extremely satisfying, too.

Jake Paul apparently wrestled throughout his high school years with his brother Logan Paul. That being said, Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov is a different breed; he wrestled a bear growing up. The man has made world-class grapplers look like fish out of water when they face him.

One can only imagine what would happen if Jake Paul was locked inside the Octagon with Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' would take him to the deepest waters before drowning him with ground and pound.

He had famously said before UFC 229 that he wanted to 'change Conor McGregor's face'. You can be sure that's what would probably happen to Jake Paul if he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight will obviously never materialize, though.

Jake Paul doesn't deserve as much attention as he is getting at the moment. Nevertheless, it has been a lot of fun imagining the possibilities of him locked up inside an Octagon with any of these UFC fighters. Sometimes, wishful thinking can really bring a wide smile to one's face.

Here's hoping Ben Askren sends this Youtuber back to a life of videos and internet content so that combat sports never have to hear about Jake Paul ever again.

Shut him up for good, Ben Askren. We're with you.