Jake Paul shares screenshot of DMs he's been sending Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is continuing to go after Conor McGregor.

Ever since Paul knocked out Nate Robinson, he has taken shots at McGregor and his teammate, Dillon Danis. Although Dana White has said the fight has a zero percent chance of happening, Paul continues to believe it will.

"What the f**k is up with you Irish c**t. Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife. I mean, she is a four, Conor. You could do a lot better, but Happy Monday."

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning—$ 50 million past proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you have ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, Conor. You are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber. You are 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog. That's a fact."

The call-out still didn't get McGregor's attention, so he decided to slide into the DMs of the Irishman.

Jake Paul has now resorted to sliding into Conor McGregor’s dm’s.



I don't know if he's being brave or if he's being stupid.

"Take the fight p***y," Paul said in his message to McGregor.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor's next fights

Currently, Jake Paul does not have his next fight booked. He is 2-0 as a professional boxer with KO wins over AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson.

Although Paul doesn't have his next fight booked, he has been getting attention from the combat sports world. He has been called out by the likes of Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes, and Cody Garbrandt. However, he has his eyes set on Dillon Danis and if he beats Danis, he believes a fight with McGregor will come to fruition.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 257, taking on Dustin Poirier in a rematch. It is his first fight since he TKO'd Donald Cerrone in January; that in itself was a return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.