5 underrated fights to watch on UFC London

The UFC is back in London for its first international event in 2022. Another fight night, another incredibly stacked card. Headlined by seasoned striker Alexander Volkov and a promising contender in Tom Aspinall, the O₂ arena has a lot in store for March 19.

As always, some great fights will be flying under that radar in this well-put-together event. Heavyweight prospects put a capstone on the night right after Dan Hooker returns to featherweight against the dark horse of the division, Arnold Allen -- it's easy to skim the rest of the card with such exciting fights to look forward to.

Equally exciting as the titular fight is the sophomore outing for England's own Paddy Pimblett. Between the English fighters and the superb matchmaking, fans in attendance will have a lot to cheer for from the first introduction to the final interview of the night.

Although there is so much to look forward to on this card, there's so much more depth in terms of scraps to keep an eye out for. Here are five underrated fights to watch on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall:

#5. Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich - UFC London prelim bout

A combined 20 wins by KO/TKO between Abdurakhimov and Pavlovich makes for a bout that'll place fans on the edge of their seats. Pavlovich is making his fourth appearance in the UFC.

Going 2-1 in the UFC, his only professional loss was when he took on a very difficult task in Alistair Overeem for his UFC debut. Since this first and only set back, he tied together two wins via first-round finish.

'Abrek' is a different story, however. He's looking to turn himself around from the two-fight skid that he's found himself in. While the back-to-back losses don't look great, the quality of opponents that he's succumbed to should abolish any uncertainty in Abdurakhimov's place in the organization -- he has quality wins and has only lost to top contenders.

With Pavolovich looking to continue his winning ways and Abdurakhimov with his back in a corner, this is a going to be a battle. It's also worth noting that 'Abrek' is 11 years his opponent's elder. Along with this bout being a potential slugfest, this could easily allude to a breath of fresh air at heavyweight, a division that could always use some new contenders. Whether fans are looking for the next wave of talent or are simply searching for violence, this fight should cover either of those bases.

#4. Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev - UFC London prelim fight

UFC Fight Night: Azure v Shore

15-0 taking on 18-2 makes for a very interesting fight. These two bantamweight fighters will do their best to give the fans a fight to remember. After disappointment in his UFC debut, Valiev has turned in two performances that earned him the nod from the judges. Shore has the momentum of never tasting defeat on his side.

Peter Carroll @PetesyCarroll Jack Shore is expecting a strong contingent in London from Wales. He underlined that his undefeated record does not put extra pressure on him, but is confident that his grappling ability will see him through against Valiev. #UFCLondon Jack Shore is expecting a strong contingent in London from Wales. He underlined that his undefeated record does not put extra pressure on him, but is confident that his grappling ability will see him through against Valiev. #UFCLondon https://t.co/W9dmcoNT0f

The 27-year-old fighting out of Wales could jump many fighters with a win here. The top 15 is generally hard to crack, let alone in the talent-heavy bantamweight division. 'Lucky' is looking to dig his heels into his spot amidst the rankings and send Shore back down the ladder, taking a loss on the record with him.

An interesting factor in this fight is that the last two wins of either fighter are by way of decision. If there's ever been a crowd that can get fighters excited to make their mark, it's the fans that fill the O₂ arena.

#3. Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy - UFC London prelim headliner

Mike Grundy (left) takes on Makwan Amirkhani (right) [Image courtesy: @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

This bout should enthrall the grappling fanatics in the sport. Grundy and Amirkhani are both looking to snap a losing streak and show they deserve to be in the organization.

'Mr. Finland' seems to be plagued with misfortune. He's had success in his last two fights, but fate wouldn't have him winning these fights. Grundy will possibly be looking to impose his wrestling on the submission specialist.

A combined 19 wins by way of submission might negate the grappling in this fight. A kickboxing match may ensue as either fighter respects the other's grappling abilities. No matter the route this fight goes, it should be one of the more entertaining and meaningful ones on the card.

#2. Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria - UFC London main card opener

UFC Fight Night: Zalal v Topuria

Another undefeated fighter on the card is Ilia Topuria. He demanded respect after defeating Ryan Hall at UFC 264. The 25-year-old has finished 10 of his 11 wins, making him a scary outing for anyone at lightweight.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/ufc-ne… Jai Herbert says tough UFC start made him improve as a fighter very rapidly #UFCLondon Jai Herbert says tough UFC start made him improve as a fighter very rapidly #UFCLondon mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/ufc-ne…

Jai Herbert is no stranger to the finish either, winning 9 of his 11 via KO/TKO. He'll have the English crowd on his side, but this is a tall task ahead of him. This match potentially has 'Fight of the Night' written all over it.

Topuria is moving up in weight to take on 'The Black Country Banger'. He's looking to set up a fight against Paddy Pimblett with a win in London. The two have already had an altercation earlier in the week. If Topuria can beat an English fighter and call out 'The Baddy' at the O2, it might lay the foundation for a huge clash.

#1. Paul Craig vs. Nikita Krylov - UFC London prelim fight

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Arlovski

It came as a shock to many that Craig vs. Krylov was placed on the undercard. Subsequently, it hasn't gotten the attention that it deserves. A streaking Craig will go head-to-head with Krylov, who has only been fighting the best in the division.

Combate @canalCombate



Acompanhe as emoções do UFC Volkov x Aspinall, no dia 19 de março, a partir das 13h50 na tela do Combate! Garanta seu lugar! A lá Anderson Silva! Há exatos quatro anos, Paul Craig virava o jogo no ÚLTIMO segundo de luta e finalizava Magomed Ankalaev. 🥋Acompanhe as emoções do UFC Volkov x Aspinall, no dia 19 de março, a partir das 13h50 na tela do Combate! Garanta seu lugar! #UFCnoCombate A lá Anderson Silva! Há exatos quatro anos, Paul Craig virava o jogo no ÚLTIMO segundo de luta e finalizava Magomed Ankalaev. 🥋🔥Acompanhe as emoções do UFC Volkov x Aspinall, no dia 19 de março, a partir das 13h50 na tela do Combate! Garanta seu lugar! #UFCnoCombate https://t.co/vffuKTq3gZ

'The Miner' has been hit or miss lately, but the tasks he's been given aren't ones that'll pad a record. Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev -- this is the current champion, former champion, and a top contender. Wins over Johnny Walker and Ovince St. Preux remind fans that Krylov is a great contender.

'Bearjew' has been on a tear as of late. Since his last setback in 2019, Craig has finished four fights and went the distance in an absolute war against MMA legend Mauricio Rua. A recent brutalization of rising-star Jamahal Hill has Craig entering this bout very hot.

Edited by Avinash Tewari