5 ways Khamzat Chimaev can change the landscape of the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is the hottest prospect in the UFC right now. He has advanced up the ranks at an unprecedented pace, demolishing every opponent he's faced along the way.

Chimaev joined the UFC with a perfect professional record of 6-0. 'Borz' broke onto the scene with a couple of dominant performances in Abu Dhabi in 2020. He subsequently picked up a 17-second KO victory over Gerald Meerschaert, a first-round submission win over Li Jingliang, and a unanimous decision triumph over Gilbert Burns.

There's clearly something very special about this undefeated phenom. He's finished almost every fighter he's faced and is as durable as they come. At just 27, he's only scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of and he's destined for some great things in the UFC.

On that note, here are five ways Khamzat Chimaev can change the landscape of the UFC.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev has the skillset to dethrone the reigning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman has emerged as a dominant champion since winning the welterweight title back in 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has already defended his belt five times and is unbeaten since 2013. He is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now.

With a couple more marquee wins, Usman will likely enter the GOAT debate having ripped through the UFC ranks since joining the promotion over seven years ago.

Top welterweight contenders Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns have tried and failed at dethroning the reigning welterweight kingpin. Usman's wrestling pedigree and knockout power have proved to be a lethal combination, making him a dreadful stylistic matchup for anyone.

Most acknowledge Covington as the second-best fighter at 170 pounds. 'Chaos' is the only one who's been able to push Usman, with his wrestling background going a long way in creating a competitive matchup. His two losses to the champion indicated that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could reign over the division for a long time.

However, since the emergence of Khamzat Chimaev, there's a real feeling in the air that Usman's championship reign could face a real threat sooner than he might've hoped. Chimaev is a wrestling phenom, just like the welterweight kingpin. Both fighters have devastating knockout power as well.

Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to defend his title against Leon Edwards later this year. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a win over top-ranked contender Gilbert Burns.

A potential clash between Chimaev and Usman down the line has the potential to be reminiscent of the Matt Hughes vs. Georges St-Pierre bouts of the past. A win for 'Borz' will not only see him become a world champion, he will also likely be acknowledged as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

#4. Khamzat Chimaev could become the first fighter to beat Israel Adesanya at middleweight

Israel Adesanya's accomplishments in the UFC have been nothing short of extraordinary. The enigmatic Kiwi has blossomed into one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet over the last few years. His performances atop the 185-pound division are adding to the aura of invincibility that surrounds him.

'The Last Stylebender' has already handily beaten most of the top contenders at middleweight, including Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori (twice), Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum. At just 32, Adesanya still has a lot of fights left in him and is en route to joining the pantheon of MMA greats.

What separates him from the rest of the fighters at 185 pounds is his elite level striking. His extensive kickboxing background ensures that Adesanya is always multiple steps ahead of his opponents in striking exchanges. The only time we've seen a chink in his armor is his loss to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and his recent decision victory over Robert Whittaker.

In his fights against Blachowicz and Whittaker, Adesanya was taken down on numerous occasions. This showed that his wrestling defense, although very good, isn't of the highest level just yet. While the middleweight champion's tendency to use the fence to defend takedowns works against some fighters, this strategy will not work against a high-level wrestler.

If one has to create the perfect fighter to beat Adesanya, they will go for a world-class wrestler with one-punch knockout power. Enter Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev recently acknowledged the same, claiming that 'The Last Stylebender' would be "easy money" for him.

Chimaev is currently plying his trade in the welterweight division. Considering his propensity to finish fights early and his hunger to stay active, a potential showdown with Adesanya could happen sooner than we think.

While a fight against Kamaru Usman is intriguing considering the welterweight champion's wrestling prowess, the Adesanya matchup seems undoubtedly winnable. Stylistically, Chimaev could be a nightmare matchup for 'The Last Stylebender'.

Additionally, Adesanya is one of the biggest superstars in the sport right now. He is very marketable and, as such, is among the highest-paid fighters on the roster. Chimaev could upset the apple cart in a big way if he can successfully claim the middleweight title.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev could become first male fighter to simultaneously defend two belts

Becoming a UFC champion is the epitome of success in the sport of MMA. There have been over 100 different titleholders in the promotion since its inception in 1993. However, there have only been seven two-division champions throughout the history of the UFC.

Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo are the only fighters to have won titles in two different divisions. Fighters like T.J. Dillashaw, Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya have tried and failed at becoming double champions, highlighting just how hard the feat is.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Three years ago today, Conor McGregor made history as the UFC's first double champion...

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two belts at the same time. He was later joined by Nunes, Cormier and Cejudo. Nunes remains the only double champion to jump back-and-forth between two weight classes and defend both belts simultaneously. None of her male peers have been able to do the same.

In Khamzat Chimaev, we finally have a fighter who is skilled, active and hungry enough to reign over two divisions concomitantly.

If Chimaev truly wants to separate himself from the rest of the great fighters to have graced the octagon, he's going to have to do something truly unprecedented. His skills are undeniable, and with the right guidance, he has the potential to dominate both the welterweight and middleweight divisions concurrently.

While Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are considered to be among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment, Chimaev can eclipse the two champions' accomplishments and emerge as the greatest fighter of the modern era.

#2. Khamzat Chimaev could singlehandedly diminish the prestige of UFC Africa

The UFC currently has three champions with African roots. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was born in Nigeria before his family relocated to the United States. Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya was also born in Nigeria and subsequently grew up in New Zealand.

Reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou hails from Cameroon and endured a tumultuous rags-to-riches journey en route to becoming a world champion. Ngannou, Adesanya and Usman are friends, and have repeatedly called for a historic UFC event in Africa.

In the post COVID-19 era, travel restrictions, vaccination protocols, and visa issues have affected fighters' scheduled bouts. The promotion has largely held events in the United States and Abu Dhabi since the pandemic kicked off in 2020.

Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White discussed the possibility of the promotion holding an event in Africa at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference. Notably, White revealed that it remains a high priority for the promotion and himself personally.

While UFC Africa will undoubtedly happen at some point down the road, the expectation is that the three African champions will feature on the fight card. However, it remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman will still have their belts when the promotion eventually heads to the continent for the first time.

Khamzat Chimaev is a legitimate threat to Usman and Adesanya's championship reigns. 'Borz' likes to remain active and barely takes any damage in his fights. There's a real possibility that the undefeated phenom will have the welterweight and middleweight titles inside the next two years, which will see the prestige of an eventual UFC Africa event take a massive hit.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev could become the first-ever three-division UFC champion

No fighter has ever been able to pick up belts in three different weight classes in UFC history. Size is, and always will be, a hugely important factor to consider while breaking down a fight. It would take a truly special individual to become a champion of three divisions.

On quite a few occasions, Khamzat Chimaev has reiterated his desire to be crowned the UFC's first-ever triple champion. This accomplishment would, without a doubt, cement his legacy as the greatest fighter of all time.

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media



Do you believe Borz can do the unthinkable and become triple champ in the UFC?🤔 #MMA Khamzat Chimaev has aspirations of doing what nobody has done so far.Do you believe Borz can do the unthinkable and become triple champ in the UFC?🤔 #UFC Khamzat Chimaev has aspirations of doing what nobody has done so far. 😳Do you believe Borz can do the unthinkable and become triple champ in the UFC?🤔 #UFC #MMA https://t.co/ollhPOlr6z

While he will likely enjoy the height and reach advantage over most welterweights and middleweights, Chimaev will be undersized in potential bouts against light heavyweights. Moreover, his wrestling background might not serve him well at 205 pounds, considering the size and strength of the fighters competing in the weight class.

If Chimaev does eventually move up to light heavyweight, he will largely rely on his durability, aggression and killer instinct to win fights. Interestingly, former 205-pound title challenger Alexander Gustaffson believes 'Borz' can handle himself against bigger opponents.

Gustafsson and Chimaev train together at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden. Videos of the duo sparring have spread like wildfire online, and there doesn't appear to be a massive size difference between them. Moreover, Gustaffson claims that Chimaev is one of his main training partners, further highlighting how good the Russian-born Swede is.

LKK 🇸🇦 @Brother7mmortaL Khamzat chimaev dropping Alexander Gustafson in sparring Khamzat chimaev dropping Alexander Gustafson in sparring 👀 https://t.co/P5dOA5sPpK

It's a long shot, but if Khamzat Chimaev manages to pick up championships in three different weight classes, it'll likely change the sport forever. It remains to be seen whether 'Borz' can pull it off or not.

Edited by John Cunningham