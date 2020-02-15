6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Retired star teases return feud against The Fiend, Big twist in romance story line (February 14th, 2020)

An interesting episode of Friday Night SmackDown

Another episode of Friday Night SmackDown is in the books and the Valentine's Day edition of the show turned out to be far better than most of the episodes this year. It's no secret that SmackDown has been the weaker brand lately, but all that could change with some solid storylines.

We liked the episode for the storyline progression it had and the lack of filler segments and feuds. It's evident when WWE puts filler content and thankfully, that was on the lower side this past episode.

Either way, there's a lot that happened, starting with a Women's segment and a Women's title match and ending with a former World Champion returning for the first time since the Royal Rumble 2020. Without going much further, let's jump right into it!

#6 A big return teased

An interesting interaction

Could 'The Fiend' be the new legend killer? He's attacked multiple legends and big names and added them to his wall of fame in the Firefly Fun House. He looks to add Goldberg to that wall on February 27th when he takes on the legend in defense of his Universal Championship.

Before that, however, he managed to have an interaction with The Immortal Hulk Hogan, who warned him about facing Goldberg - a man he's all too familiar with. This was perhaps the highlight of the night and put Wyatt over big time while also possibly teasing a feud or match with Hulk Hogan.

While it would be nice, we certainly hope that it's nothing more than a segment where Hogan gets attacked. That's all it takes for him to be added to his wall of fame. Hogan seemed flustered at the end before telling Wyatt that he'll see him at the Hall of Fame weekend.

