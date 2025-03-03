Alex Pereira issued a challenge to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of their title fight at UFC 313. Elsewhere, Khabib Nurmagomedov paid a heartfelt tribute to a recently deceased wrestling legend.

Here are today's top combat sports news updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Alex Pereira urges Magomed Ankalaev to agree on a wager for UFC 313

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev have been going back and forth for the last few months. Ahead of their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 313 on Saturday, March 8, 'Poatan' issued a challenge to his opponent:

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winner's charity of choice. Win or lose, this will help those in need. It's in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM"

This comes after Ankalaev predicted an early finish, called Pereira a "dead man walking" and threatened to "drown" him in his previous tweets.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev pay homage to legendary wrestler

A three-time Olympic champion and nine-time gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Buvaisar Saitiev, passed away in a Moscow Hospital this week. According to several Russian outlets, including TASS and RTVI, the Chechen wrestling legend was hospitalized after being suspected of poisoning. He had lung disease and was 49 years old at the time of his death.

UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev reacted to the wrestler's death on their social media accounts.

'The Eagle' wrote [Translated from Russian via Google]:

"You inspired millions of children around the world, and we will miss you. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones..."

'Borz' wrote [Translated from Chechen via Glosbe]:

"May God grant you goodness and prosperity... May God protect you from the evil of envious people."

Gervonta Davis opens up on controversial knee

Gervonta Davis faced backlash for taking a knee during the WBA lightweight title fight against Lamont Roach Jr. He was seen dropping down to one knee abruptly during the ninth round and got his face wiped by his corner.

'Tank' explained his actions in a social media statement:

"They took the fight from me and made it a draw [because] I did that bullsh*t knee... But I landed the most punches in the fight... He didn't even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn't have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"

However, Davis' hairstylist debunked the claim with a fiery retort.

According to many, including Roach Jr., the knee should have been considered a knockdown instead of the referee letting it slide with a stern warning to Davis.

The fight ended in a majority draw. While speaking at the press conference, Roach Jr. said that Davis had predicted during their in-ring conversation that the judges would not score in the former's favor, even though he was visibly the more dominant boxer in the match.

