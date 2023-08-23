Colby Covington and 4 of the best UFC fighters to never win an undisputed title

Each division in the UFC has a prize coveted by all of its competitors: the title. Every fighter who signs with the promotion dreams of becoming the champion of their weight class. But to do so, a tremendous amount of work comes into play. Fighters must embark on lengthy win streaks to earn title shots.

Unfortunately, most mixed martial artists who join the hunt for a UFC championship learn a sobering truth after enough losses: they aren't good enough. To beat the best, a fighter must be the best. But what of fighters who seem to possess all the skills and attributes conceivable but still failed to capture undisputed gold?

Some might even have risen to the status of an interim titleholder but fell just short of being crowned the unquestioned rulers of their division. Others, however, never even became interim champions. So who are the best fighters who failed to win an undisputed title?

#5. Curtis Blaydes, UFC heavyweight

There's an arrogance to how Curtis Blaydes regards the rest of the heavyweight division. But a look at his record and skill-set make that attitude more understandable than it would otherwise be. 'Razor' is one of the best wrestlers in the division. In fact, it's arguably that he is the best.

Before 2021, his only career losses were to nuclear power-puncher and future heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou. Everyone else had fallen to Curtis Blaydes, as he defeated the likes of former champion Junior dos Santos and legendary heavyweight world champion Alistair Overeem.

But every time he came within touching distance of title contention, he failed, tasting defeat against Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. Knockout artists, it seems, are his kryptonite. But even in 2023, he remains a top-five fixture. And with high-level wrestling and knockout power, he's always a threat.

#4. Alistair Overeem, former UFC heavyweight

Alistair Overeem signed with the UFC to tremendous hype. He was a muscled titan with dynamite in his hands, savvy grappling skills, a fearsome clinch game, herculean strength and elite striking skills owed to his kickboxing background. It proved more than enough to beat Brock Lesnar, a former UFC champion.

Overeem had been a champion in various organizations. He was 2010's K-1 World Grand Prix Champion, a former Strikeforce heavyweight champion, and the heavyweight titleholder in DREAM, the spiritual successor of PRIDE. However, a champioship win in the UFC always eluded him.

A positive PED test after his win over Brock Lesnar stalled his title run in the promotion, and despite scoring wins over four more former champions in Frank Mir, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Fabrício Werdum, he fell to all-time great heavyweight Stipe Miocic in his lone UFC title shot.

#3. Colby Covington, UFC welterweight

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is expected to take part in his third UFC title fight sometime this year, when he takes on reigning welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards. For much of his career, 'Chaos' was regarded as the second-best 170-pounder in the world.

This was due to his repeated failure to dethrone Kamaru Usman in his quest for divisional supremacy. The pair have faced each other twice, with Covington tasting defeat via TKO in their first outing, and losing by way of unanimous decision in their rematch. But he was competitive in both fights.

Unfortunately, for him, he never managed to realize his dreams of becoming his division's undisputed champion. His upcoming bout with Leon Edwards likely marks his last crack at divisional gold, as fighters rarely receive four title shots if they've failed to make good on any of them.

#2. Tony Ferguson, UFC lightweight

There was a time when it felt like an inevitability that Tony Ferguson would fight for an undisputed title. While he's currently on one of the worst slumps that fans have seen from a former top contender, 'El Cucuy' was one of the most terrifying forces in the lightweight division during his prime years.

He helmed a fearsome 12-fight win streak that culminated in an interim title victory over Kevin Lee. Despite being booked to face longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title at UFC 249, the infamous curse that's plagued every single one of their bouts manifested once more.

This time, however, it was a global pandemic that forced 'The Eagle' to withdraw from their fight. Justin Gaethje stepped in on short-notice and the bout was turned into an interim title fight. Ferguson was dealt a brutal beating that marked the beginning of a six-fight losing streak that is yet to end.

#1. Dustin Poirier, UFC lightweight

It is possible that Dustin Poirier is as good as a fighter can get, while being just a half-inch short of being good enough to be the undisputed champion. But in a world where Michael Bisping dethroned the then seemingly unstoppable Luke Rockhold to become the middleweight titleholder, could it be something else?

Dustin Poirier's body of work speaks for itself. Not only is he a former interim lightweight champion, but he has beaten, besides Dan Hooker, nothing but champions since late 2017. He has defeated three former undisputed lightweight champions in Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor (2x).

Furthermore, he has beaten former undisputed featherweight champion Max Holloway (2x), former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje, and former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Yet, he has never managed to win undisputed gold, despite twice trying to.