5 times Conor McGregor showed his humble side to his opponents

Conor McGregor is by far one of the biggest names in the world of MMA. Like him or hate him, he certainly cannot be ignored. Conor has always been in the news for his raucous behavior.

Outside the cage, he recently made headlines for punching an Italian DJ. Conor was in Rome for his son's christening when he allegedly hit DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a party. This wasn't the first time the Irish fighter found himself amidst controversy. Last month, the Irishman was involved in an altercation with popular rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs. In 2019, news of McGregor hitting an old man at a pub in Dublin surfaced.

Inside the cage, Conor is undoubtedly one of the best trash-talkers in the business. The war of words leading up to his fight with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still fresh in fans' minds. Even after the bout, Conor has continued to engage with Khabib on social media.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

Despite being known for trash talk, there have also been moments when Conor McGregor decided to be humble with his opponents.

On that note, here are five occasions when 'The Notorious' decided to show his humble side to his colleagues.

#5. After Conor McGregor's loss to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. The build-up to the 'money fight' was filled with hostile press conferences where the two fighters verbally jabbed at each other. The stage was set for a high-intensity bout.

Mayweather emerged victorious and capped off his splendid professional career with a 50-0 record. Fans were surprised to see Conor McGregor's humility after the defeat. Reflecting on his performance, the Irishman cited his lack of stamina to withstand 12 rounds as the primary reason behind his loss.

He even went a step further, congratulating Floyd Mayweather on the victory. McGregor also called him "a heck of a boxer."

“Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down.”

Watch the post-event press conference below:

