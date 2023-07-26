Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and more: 5 times UFC fighters got into altercations outside the cage

UFC fighters are the best of the best when it comes to unarmed combat. They're the world's greatest mixed martial artists, primed to defeat others of similar skill level. But skill alone is not enough to find victory over other well-trained fighters. A certain killer instinct and a cold-blooded mentality are both needed.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that some UFC fighters have taken part in melees and brawls outside the octagon. Some UFC fighters are loose cannons with short fuses. They're no-nonsense people who will sooner swing on someone for any slight, real or imagined.

And with the level of fame that some UFC fighters have reached, they can become targets of fans who hound them, testing their patience until they break. But this isn't always the case. Fighters aren't always the ones provoked, and this list goes over five UFC fighters who have been guilty of fighting outside the cage.

#5. Jorge Masvidal attacks Leon Edwards during his backstage interview at UFC Fight Night 147

Before 2019, Jorge Masvidal was a fighter of little renown. While serviceably skilled, he was on no one's radar and maintained a fairly low profile. So, in 2019, 'Gamebred' embarked on the three-fight win streak that launched him into superstardom, and it began with a second-round knockout over Darren Till.

Ahead of the bout, Leon Edwards had attacked Jorge Masvidal on social media, then got into a verbal altercation with Darren Till at the pre-fight press conference. After the future 'BMF' champion defeated 'The Gorilla,' he took part in a backstage interview recounting his win. That interview was interrupted by Edwards.

The Englishman began chirping at Masvidal from a distance, prompting 'Gamebred' to approach him with his hands behind his back. But it was a ruse, as seconds later, Masvidal blasted Edwards with a combination before security broke up the scuffle.

#4. Nate Diaz chokes out Rodney Petersen after a Misfits Boxing event

As Conor McGregor put it, Nate Diaz was on a rampage back in April. After throwing a bottle at Chase DeMoor at a Misfits Boxing event, the Stockton MMA legend took part in another melee. Only this time, it was outside the arena and against Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen.

What caused the altercation remains unknown, but as Petersen approached Diaz, the former UFC star pulled him into a standing guillotine choke, rendering him unconscious. He subsequently dropped a motionless Petersen on the ground and left the scene before an arrest warrant was issued.

Diaz eventually turned himself in and the incident has since died down, with very little repercussions or consequences suffered as Diaz, through his attorney, claimed self-defense.

#3. Conor McGregor's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

In 2021, Conor McGregor was sidelined by an injury he had sustained in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. He snapped his lower shin in half, with many wondering if his career as a fighter was over. That, however, meant nothing to his celebrity status, which led to him attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

While he was on the red carpet, he had a confrontation with Machine Gun Kelly. The reason behind the incident remains unknown, with some sources claiming that McGregor was insulted after a request for a photo-op was denied by the rapper, while other sources claim 'MGK' stopped him from interacting with Megan Fox.

Whatever the cause, the Irishman threw his drink at the rapper. 'MGK' remained passive throughout the incident as security was quick to intervene and separate the two before things could escalate.

#2. Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacks Colby Covington outside of a steakhouse in Miami Beach

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington do not like each other, which is surprising to those who might only remember the pair as close friends. Unfortunately, the two have been at each other's throats for some time now, and it all came to a head at UFC 272 when both men crossed swords.

Covington emerged victorious, but it seems that defeat to him, of all people, was a pill too bitter for 'Gamebred' to swallow. Not long after the pair's bout, it was alleged that Masvidal attacked Covington outside Papi Steak restaurant, chipping the former interim welterweight champion's front tooth.

The two were engaged in a subsequent legal tussle that has since fallen under the radar. However, Covington's decision to press charges ultimately led to a divided reaction from the MMA community.

#1. Conor McGregor punches an older man at a Dublin pub

Conor McGregor has gone from a beloved UFC superstar admired for his wit and charisma to an extremely polarizing figure who can't seem to stay away from controversies. But the first turning point for the Irishman's reputation took place in mid-2019 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland.

There, 'The Notorious' was filmed punching an older man named Desmond Keogh. So what triggered the Irishman's violent actions? He had offered Keogh a complimentary shot of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, McGregor's own whiskey brand. However, Keogh repeatedly declined the offer.

This was, unfortunately, enough to drive McGregor over the edge, who then assaulted the older man before pubgoers broke up the altercation. In an ironic twist, McGregor has since bought The Marble Arch Pub and banned Keogh from drinking there.