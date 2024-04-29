Dana White recently opened up on how UFC approaches socio-political matters. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor slammed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over matters involving Ireland.

Dana White is against pushing any agenda in the UFC

Dana White says there is no socio-political policing in the UFC.

Speaking with Bill Maher on the Club Random Podcast, the UFC CEO reaffirmed that while he is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, he never attempts to dictate to his fighters about any socio-political affiliations or a lack thereof.

"The whole Trump thing and all that stuff - I don't push any type of agenda in our office or whatever. I don't even say, 'Hey guys, the primaries are coming up, get out and vote, and all these sh*t.' If you want to vote, vote. If you don't who gives a sh*t."

He added:

"I don't care who the f**k you sleep with, what you identify as, who you pray to [or] any of that sh*t. [or] who you vote for, I don't care. All I care about for the next eight hours is that you give a sh*t about the UFC and what we got going on."

Watch Dana White's comments below from 1:15:00:

Mike Tyson is on s*x ban for the Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson could be 31 years older than Jake Paul, but he has no plans of letting the age gap ruin his preparations. Their upcoming fight, which is now an officially sanctioned professional fight with eight two-minute rounds, no headgear, and 14-ounce gloves, will go down on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Speaking on the fight camp, Tyson revealed to Will Yakowicz of Forbes that he has sacrificed certain things for the cause:

"Right now, I’m living my life disciplined now. So, I'm at the fight discipline now. It’s probably [been] six weeks [that] I haven’t gotten high or had s*x... I hate not being able to sleep with my wife, but I'm doing it like I love it."

Watch Mike Tyson's comments from 5:00 onwards:

Conor McGregor rips into Rishi Sunak - "We have human worms in positions of power"

Conor McGregor has been quite vocal about Ireland's politics in the last few months. He has spoken up on immigrant issues and even weighed in on the upcoming elections.

After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that the UK will not seek a deal with Ireland about the return of asylum seekers and doubled down on his Rwanda deportation plan, McGregor spoke up on the matter. He said on X:

"We have human worms in positions of power. It is closing in on time to activate officially. We have long been ready. In fact we are born for this. Let's go Ireland!"

Both the comments on Monday, three days before the Conservatives face voters in local elections, did not help de-escalate the worsening British-Irish relations.